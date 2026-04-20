Pirates Amongst Best in MLB to Start 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a good start to their season and one that baseball fans and national media are starting to seriously take serious note of.

The Pirates moved up two spots to No. 5 in MLB power rankings from MLB.com , putting them amongst the top five teams in baseball to start 2026.

Pittsburgh is 13-9 through the first 22 games and seven series of the season, tied for the sixth best record in baseball and in the mix of the highly competitive National League Central Division.

The Pirates finished 2025 with the fifth worst record in baseball and last in their division at 71-91 overall, but there's reason for optimism for a team trying to make the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

Offense Continuing Tear Through First Month

Hitting was a major problem for the Pirates in 2025, as they finished last or close to last in most offensive metrics.

The Pirates rank in the top 10 in most hitting statistical categories, including top five in on-base percentage, OPS and hits, while also ranking tied for sixth in home runs.

Pirates 2026 MLB Rankings in Hitting

Stat (Total) Ranking On Base % (.342)/OPS (.744) Fourth Hits (194) Fifth Runs Scored (113)/RBI (110) Sixth Stolen Bases (22) Sixth Slugging % (.402) Sixth Home Runs (26) Tied-Sixth Batting Average (.253) Seventh Walks (94) Eight

The Pirates having more power is a key part of their success this season, but they already have 22% of the home runs they hit last season (117), through the first 22 games.

Key offseason additions in second baseman Brandon Lowe , via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, and both right fielder/first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna through free agency have provided said power so far.

Apr 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lowe leads the Pirates and ranks tied for sixth in baseball with seven home runs, while O'Hearn has hit four home runs and Ozuna, who had a terrible start, got going during the last homestand and added two big home runs.

The Pirates have also gotten an incredible season from center fielder Oneil Cruz , who is slashing .292/.364/.551 for an OPS of .915, with five doubles, six home runs, 19 RBI, and nine stolen bases, tied for second in baseball.

Pittsburgh is also getting contributions from other hitters like first baseman Spencer Horwitz, new third baseman Nick Yorke and outfielder Jake Mangum, giving them multiple options for who can provide offense every game.

Pitching Looking Strong, Despite Some Bullpen Issues

The Pirates have continued their great pitching showing from 2025 into 2026, with their starting rotation dominating and the bullpen having some good and bad things from it.

Pirates 2026 MLB Rankings in Pitching

Stat (Total) Ranking ERA (3.22) Tied-Second Batting Average Allowed (BAA) (.222) Sixth Strikeouts (207) Seventh WHIP (1.27) Tied-10th

The Pirates rank tied for second in ERA and surprisingly, 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes has the highest ERA In the starting rotation at 3.27.

Carmen Mlodzinski has the lowest at 1.77, Braxton Ashcraft is second at 2.38, Mitch Keller is third at 2.79 and Bubba Chandler is fourth at 3.15.

Apr 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

All five pitchers have shown they can pitch deep into games and that they're getting better at fixing some early issues, whether it be walks, command, high pitch counts, etc.

The Pirates have three great high-leverage relievers in left-hander Gregory Soto (0.77), right-hander Dennis Santana (0.82) and Isaac Mattson (1.32), who make sure that they can keep their team in it or secure a win.

Pittsburgh has struggled finding a middle reliever to take on some low-leverage or bulk role, but new rookie Wilber Dotel could serve as the solution, especially with his great four-seam fastball.

Yohan Ramírez has had a solid showing in 2026 and lefty Mason Montgomery has thrown five straight scoreless outings, making for an important part of their bullpen.

The Pirates have pitched great so far, but if they fix their bullpen issues, they could have the best pitching staff in baseball.

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