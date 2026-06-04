Pirates May Report Card: A Legit Offense

School is out, ballparks of all sizes around the country are beginning to fill up, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are continuing to prove that they are worth the price of admission. At 33-28, they sit alone in second place in the NL Central, just five games back of the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. After a 16-12 May, the Pirates have officially announced themselves as a potential contender in the National League.

The difference between April's maddening mediocrity and May's legitimate contention comes down to one word: offense . A year after finishing dead last in baseball in OPS and home runs, the Pirates are now fourth in the NL in OPS (.721) and 10th in home runs (65). Pittsburgh scored over five runs per game during the month of May.

The starting pitching remains a strength. But the bullpen and defense have emerged as clear vulnerabilities, threatening to undermine a season that feels increasingly real.

Don Kelly's first full season at the helm has evolved from a feeling-out process into a genuine playoff chase. The Pirates are scoring runs, protecting leads with an elite rotation, and surviving a brutal division race. Here's how each position group grades out after a month that may have changed the trajectory of the season.

Note: All hitting and pitching stats are from May 1 through May 31. Defensive ratings (DEF) from FanGraphs are cumulative for the season.

Catchers: C-

Henry Davis (.120/.228/.360, 63 wRC+, 3.0 DEF), Endy Rodriguez (.269/.486/.308, 148 wRC+, -0.3 DEF) & Joey Bart (.412/.412/.588, 185 wRC+, 0.8 DEF)



May was a month of extremes behind the plate. Henry Davis finally found his power stroke — four home runs in just 50 at-bats— but his batting average cratered to an almost incomprehensible .120. His .240 ISO suggests a hitter selling out for damage, but a 17.5% strikeout rate (actually improved) can't mask the fact he's making weak contact when he's not going deep. The defense and pitching calling are still his strengths.

Joey Bart, on the injured list now, barely played but was perfect when he did. His 5-for-12 month with a home run is obviously unsustainable, but it provided a reminder that the Pirates have a viable backup.

The bigger story is Endy Rodríguez. In 10 May games, he posted a .269 average and a ridiculous .486 on-base percentage thanks to 11 walks in 38 plate appearances. His 148 wRC+ and 28.9% walk rate are video-game numbers. Rodríguez is pushing for more playing time, and if Davis's average doesn't climb in June, the Pirates may have a full-blown timeshare on their hands.

First Basemen: A

Starter: Spencer Horwitz (.326/.415/.551, 168 wRC+, -2.3 DEF)



Before the season, I wrote that Spencer Horwitz having an All-Star type season could be the key to a Pirates playoff push. So far, he's putting himself in a position to garner well-deserved All-Star votes.

Spencer Horwitz was one of the best hitters in baseball in May. A .326 average, .415 on-base percentage, and .551 slugging translate to a 168 wRC+. His 13.2% walk rate and minuscule 8.5% strikeout rate are the hallmarks of a professional hitter who simply does not beat himself. The power has arrived, too: four home runs and a .225 ISO after a quiet April.

Horwitz has been everything the Pirates hoped when they acquired him. He's a table-setter and a run-producer rolled into one, and the defense is better than the metrics indicate.

Second Basemen: A

Starter: Brandon Lowe (.267/.353/.505, 138 wRC+, 4.2 DEF)



Brandon Lowe followed up a spectacular April with another excellent month. Six home runs, a .238 ISO, and a 138 wRC+ confirm that his power is no fluke. His 25% strikeout rate is baked into his profile, but an 11.2% walk rate keeps his OBP at a healthy .353.

The biggest surprise remains his defense. Lowe posted a another positive DEF in May, continuing a trend of above-average glove work at second base. He's on pace for over 30 home runs and has been arguably the Pirates' most consistent run producer. All-Star consideration is no longer a possibility — it's an expectation. The upcoming free agent is setting himself up to earn a lot of money this winter.

Third Basemen: B

Starter: Nick Gonzales (.287/.346/.362, 101 wRC+, 1.0 DEF)



Nick Gonzales remains a steady, if unspectacular, presence at the hot corner. His .287 average is solid, and his 1.1 DEF in May suggests the defensive transition continues to go well. The problem remains power: a .074 ISO and just one home run in 94 at-bats. Gonzales is a singles hitter who doesn't steal bases, which puts pressure on the rest of the lineup to provide thump around him.

Jared Triolo returned from the injured list and offered little: a .241 average with no extra-base hits and a 41 wRC+. He is what he is — a defensive utility piece. Gonzales has earned the starting job, but the Pirates would love to see even 10-12 home runs from the position over a full season.

Shortstops: B+

Starter: Konnor Griffin (.306/.361/.459, 129 wRC+, -0.7 DEF)



The future arrived in April. In May, it started to look comfortable. Konnor Griffin slashed .306/.361/.459 with two home runs, seven stolen bases, and a 129 wRC+. His 24.1% strikeout rate is still high for a leadoff-type hitter, but the 7.4% walk rate and .153 ISO show a 20-year-old learning on the fly and succeeding.

The defense remains a work in progress. Griffin's 0.3 DEF in May is an improvement from April's shakier moments, but there are still too many hesitant reads and rushed throws. The tools are undeniable. The polish is coming. For a player his age, this is a wildly encouraging month. Griffin is no longer just surviving, he's contributing.

Outfield: B+

Center Field: Oneil Cruz (.255/.339/.409, 112 wRC+, -3.8 DEF)

Left Field: Bryan Reynolds (.313/.422/.510, 163 wRC+, -3.4 DEF)

Right Field: Ryan O'Hearn (.273/.322/.473, 120 wRC+, -3.9 DEF)



May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) circles the bases on a game winning two run walk off home run to defeat the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This group carried the offense in May. Bryan Reynolds finally looked like the superstar the Pirates are paying him to be. A .313 average, .422 OBP, and 163 wRC+ are elite numbers, and his three home runs and eight doubles suggest the power is coming back. His 14.7% walk rate remains elite. The walk-off home run he hit last Friday was the first time the Pirates won a game all season while trailing after eight innings (1-22). The defense continues to be shaky.

Oneil Cruz cooled off from his scorching April but still produced: four home runs, nine stolen bases, and a 112 wRC+. His 34.7% strikeout rate is troubling, but his .339 OBP and game-changing speed make him a constant threat. The defense in center field has stabilized, posting a 0.1 DEF in May after a rocky start.

Ryan O'Hearn missed time with an IL stint but was productive when healthy: three home runs and a 120 wRC+ in 15 games. His defense remains a liability, but the bat plays. He will be a welcomed addition back to the lineup in June.

Jake Mangum continues to be a useful fourth outfielder, posting a 102 wRC+ with strong baserunning and positional versatility.

Designated Hitter: D

Primary: Marcell Ozuna (.219/.329/.384, 100 wRC+)



Marcell Ozuna was not good in April. He was historically bad. In May, he was merely below average and that qualifies as progress. A 100 wRC+ is exactly league average, and his three home runs and .164 ISO show faint signs of life. His 31.8% strikeout rate is still ugly, but a 12.9% walk rate at least gives him a pulse.

The Pirates cannot feel good about paying $9 million for a league-average DH. But after April's disaster, they'll take it. If Ozuna can hover around a 100-110 wRC+ for the summer, the lineup can survive. Any regression toward April's numbers, however, and the calls to cycle Horwitz, O'Hearn, or even Endy Rodríguez through the DH spot will grow deafening.

Starting Pitching: B+

Rotation: Skenes (2.87 ERA), Ashcraft (1.99 ERA), Keller (5.50 ERA), Mlodzinski (3.38 ERA), Chandler (4.70 ERA), Jones (10.38 ERA)



Paul Skenes was his usual dominant self in May: a 2.87 ERA, 36 strikeouts in 31.1 innings, and a 0.89 WHIP. He is a Cy Young candidate, full stop.

Braxton Ashcraft was even better. A 1.99 ERA over six starts, a 26.4% strikeout rate, and a microscopic 0.93 WHIP. Ashcraft has legitimately been one of the best pitchers in the National League. His 2.97 FIP suggests no regression is coming. The Pirates have two aces.

Mitch Keller struggled. A 5.50 ERA and 56.7% strand rate indicate a pitcher who has been unlucky but also not sharp. His 6.8 K/9 is a career low. Keller needs to adjust.

Bubba Chandler remains a work in progress. A 4.70 ERA and 15.1% walk rate are unacceptable for a contender, but the stuff remains elite. He needs to throw strikes.

Jared Jones returned from elbow surgery and made one rocky start (10.38 ERA). He will need time.

His return came with some controversy, as Carmen Mlodzinski was moved to the bullpen.

Bullpen: C

May ERA: 4.56



Jun 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gregory Soto (31) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The bullpen is a problem. A 4.56 ERA is below average, and the 5.25 walks per nine innings are catastrophic. The Pirates have been saved by two lefties: Gregory Soto (2.08 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 0.0 HR allowed) and Evan Sisk (0.61 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 30.2% strikeout rate). Sisk has been a revelation.

Wilber Dotel (1.08 ERA) has been everything the Pirates could ask for from a starter turned reliever. He's a legitimate weapon in the bullpen.

Beyond them, it's a mess. Dennis Santana (7.45 ERA) and Yohan Ramírez (9.24 ERA) have been unreliable. Mason Montgomery has shown flashes (4.66 ERA, 20.5% K%) but lacks consistency. Brandon Bidois is taking on an increased role

The Pirates need bullpen help. The starting rotation is elite enough to mask some issues, but a contender cannot survive a leaky middle relief corps. General Manager Ben Cherington has work to do before the trade deadline.

Coaching Staff: B

Manager Don Kelly



Kelly navigated a 16-12 May that included injuries to O'Hearn and Konnor Griffin (briefly), a starting pitching controversy, and a bullpen that has tested his patience. The team has not collapsed after April's five-game losing streak. That matters.

His handling of the rotation — stretching Ashcraft carefully, giving Chandler room to fail — has been a tough task. The offense's improvement is not an accident; Kelly and his staff have clearly emphasized a more aggressive, damage-oriented approach.

The bullpen management remains a question mark. Kelly has stuck with struggling arms too long at times, or given the hook too early to starting pitchers. But the clubhouse clearly believes in him, and the Pirates are 33-28. That buys a lot of goodwill.

Final May GPA: 3.2 (B)

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