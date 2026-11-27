The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their first consequential move of the offseason.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Pirates are trading catcher Henry Davis to the Arizona Diamondbacks for utility man Tim Tawa.

Trade news: The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring catcher Henry Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates for utilityman Tim Tawa, sources tell ESPN. Davis, the former No. 1 overall pick, joins Gabriel Moreno while the Pirates get more versatile with Tawa, who can play everywhere. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2026

It marks the end of Davis' tenure with the Pirates a little over five years after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

He never figured it out offensively with Pittsburgh, slashing .178/.265/.300 with 25 home runs and 89 RBIs across 958 plate appearances in the majors from 2023 to 2026.

Where Davis did thrive, though, was defensively behind the plate, as he logged 12 Defensive Runs Saved in 1,699 2/3 innings at catcher for the Pirates.

Tawa, on the other hand, slashed .201/.274/.347 over 225 plate appearances as a rookie for Arizona in 2025 before hitting .240/.297/.393 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs over 351 trips to the plate in 2026.

While one of the Pirates' biggest needs coming into the offseason was help against left-handed pitching, Tawa had reverse splits as a right-handed hitter this past season (.705 OPS vs. RHP and .646 OPS vs. LHP).

He's under club control through 2031, however, and played every position but catcher, pitcher and shortstop for the D-backs.