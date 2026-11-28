PITTSBURGH — Henry Davis was once a big part of a bright future for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his time with the franchise is now over.

The Pirates traded Davis to the Arizona Diamondbacks for utility man Tim Tawa on Nov. 27, ending a more than five-year stay with the team.

Pittsburgh made Davis the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Louisville, but he never developed into the star they envisioned him becoming.

It's a tough way for Davis to leave the Pirates, but there are three big reasons that he is no longer with them.

No. 1: Lack of Hitting Development

The Pirates selected Davis with the first overall pick, seeing him as a right-handed power bat who would be a huge plus to their lineup.

Davis never showed that, batting .178/.265/.300 for an OPS of .565 in 283 games over four seasons, with 149 hits, 27 doubles, 25 home runs and 89 RBI.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His .178 batting average, .300 slugging percentage and .565 OPS were the lowest of any catcher in MLB from 2023 to 2026 (minimum 950 plate appearances); his .265 on-base percentage was tied for the lowest.

Davis' batting average is also historically bad, the worst of any player in the 21st century , and the third-worst of any position player in the Modern Era (since 1901), per Stathead .

There were also glimpses of what Davis could be, as he showed off some impressive power at times and had a lower strikeout rate than what most would imagine for the stats he put up.

Davis' power would've played at a tough ball park like PNC Park , especially for right-handed hitters, but he pulled balls so much that so many potential home runs ended up incredibly far left of the left-field foul pole.

The Pirates gave Davis chances to show that he could become a better hitter, and he even spoke to the media about the adjustments he made, but it just never materialized for him.

No. 2: Defensive Improvement Not Enough to Make Davis Full-Time Starter

While Davis didn't become the hitter the Pirates envisioned him as, he did show that not only could he play the catcher position, but he could do so well.

Davis was dominant from behind the plate, with a great arm, strong pop time and able to throw out runners stealing second base.

He was also great with the Pirates' pitching staff, working with the younger arms and helping them develop into starters, such as Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler .

Jul 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) and starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (right) make their way in from the bullpen to play the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis became Paul Skenes' personal catcher in early 2025 and played a big role in his winning the National League Cy Young Award that season.

Skenes had a disappointing season for him in 2026, which didn't help Davis' case of starting games almost every day.

Davis' lack of hitting overshadowed his defensive prowess, as the Pirates gave him fewer starting opportunities later on in 2026 and saw him play less frequently.

No. 3: Odd Man Out in the Catcher Room

The Pirates had four catchers on their 40-man roster before trading Davis, which likely meant they'd move on from someone.

This includes Rafael Flores Jr., Endy Rodríguez and prospect Axiel Plaz, who the Pirates added to the 40-man roster to protect from the Rule 5 Draft.

Davis, who enters his first year of arbitration, is the one the Pirates send away, which also shows great trust in this catcher room.

Flores came on late last season, batting .264/.331/.527 for an OPS of .858 in 47 games, with 39 hits, six doubles, 11 home runs and 25 RBI.

There's excitement behind Flores' right-handed power, but he has to show he can be an everyday catcher and how that works over an entire season.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) hits a game winning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodríguez is a switch-hitting catcher who was solid in 2026, batting .267/.373/.467 for an OPS of .840 in 45 games, with 36 hits, six doubles, seven home runs, 20 RBI and 23 walks to 41 strikeouts.

The biggest concern with Rodríguez has been his lengthy injury history, and he is currently rehabbing from the left hip labrum surgery he underwent in late August.

Plaz had a strong year at High-A Greensboro and was one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League, batting .305/.389/.513 for an OPS of .902 in 94 games, with 109 hits, 56 runs, 20 doubles, 18 home runs, 74 RBI and 39 walks to 71 strikeouts.

He is also a right-handed power bat, like Flores, but still hasn't played above High-A and will need another year or so before he is ready to play in the major leagues.

The Pirates trading Davis shows the faith they have in this catching trio, even with their weaknesses.