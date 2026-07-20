Pirates Rising Star Drawing Aaron Judge Comparisons

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten contributions from some of their rookies this season and one has stood out amongst the rest with his impressive power.

Esmerlyn Valdez has dominated over the past month and is one of the best hitters on the Pirates, earning him the full-time starting role in right field and the fourth spot in the lineup.

He's already made Pirates and baseball history in a number of ways and he's playing a big role in the team's quest for their first postseason since 2015.

Valdez also earned himself comparisons to the best in baseball, with one scout telling Andrew Filliponi of 93.7 The Fan that, "he could hit 60 home runs like [New York Yankees slugger] Aaron Judge and [Seattle Mariners] Cal Raleigh," have done.

Scout on Esmerlyn Valdez:



“I think he could hit 60 home runs in a season like Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh.”



The Pirates have struck gold with the Magician. pic.twitter.com/5Qn7gRpRr9 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 18, 2026

Just How Good is Esmerlyn Valdez?

There's no questioning Valdez is having an incredible 2026, much of which has come in less than a month's time.

Valdez has slashed .305/.373/.733 for an OPS of 1.106 in 31 games, with 32 hits in 105 at-bats, seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 RBI.

Jul 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) circles the bases on a grand slam home run to record his second home run of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of his success has come in the past 19 games, starting with the series vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, which saw him hit a home run in four straight games , one of just six players in MLB history to do that in their first 16 games.

Valdez has batted .375/.446/.889 for an OPS of 1.335 since then, with 27 hits in 83 at-bats, 19 runs scored, five doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 26 RBI.

He's also dominated in the Pirates' past seven games, with six home runs and 15 RBI, helping the team sweep the Milwaukee Brewers before the All-Star break at home and taking two of three games against the Cleveland Guardians on the road in the most recent series.

Valdez is one of just four players in MLB history with 12 home runs and 30+ RBI in their first 31 games and is tied for the third most home runs in MLB history in his first 31 games,

He is also tied for the second-longest streak in MLB history with seven straight games with an extra-base hit and an RBI in his first 31 games and has the fourth-longest such streak in Pirates history, since RBI became an official stat in 1920.

Where Does Valdez Project the Rest of the Season?

Valdez has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the past 30 days and it bodes well for him continuing to do that for the last two-plus months.

Stat (Total) MLB Rank .859 SLG/1.297 OPS First 27 RBI Tied-First .372 BA/67 Total Bases Second 10 Home Runs Tied-Second 26 Hits Tied-Sixth .438 OBP Seventh

His Statcast compares him to All-Star hitters like Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, James Wood of the Washington Nationals, Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds and also Judge.

May 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) returns to the dugout in between innings against the Kansas City Royals during the game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Judge had 17 home runs in his first 38 games of 2026 before dealing with a right rib stress fracture, which has kept him out since the start of June.

Valdez isn't a qualified hitter per Statcast, but still ranks high with expected slugging percentage (.540), average exit velocity (92.9 mph), barrel percentage (27.4%), hard-hit percentage (54.8%) and bat speed (74.8 mph).

All of these show that he can keep hitting the way he has, possessing the necessary power to maintain these numbers and avoid long slumps at the plate.

MLB pitchers will continue to try and figure out Valdez, but he possesses a low chase rate, 24.4%, making him a tougher out than a lot of power hitters.

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