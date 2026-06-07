Pirates Send Down Outfield Prospect Before Braves Finale

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are making a few roster moves ahead of their next game, which includes demoting one of their better players in the farm system.

The Pirates announced that they optioned Garcia to Triple-A Indianapolis, as they selected the contract of infielde Davis Wendzel, who joins the team ahead of the series finale vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 7.

Pittsburgh also transferred right-handed pitcher Chris Devenski from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, which makes room for Wendzel on the 40-man roster.

Garcia now heads back down to the minors, where he'll get more chances to improve his overall game.

Why Are the Pirates Making This Move?

This moves likely coincides with second baseman Brandon Lowe departing the 6-3 loss to the Braves the day prior on June 6, after he fouled a ball off of his right knee in the top of the ninth inning.

Lowe spoke with Mackey and was confident he avoided a serious injury and Pirates play-by-play announcer Greg Brown took a video of Lowe warming up pregame, but it's still a precautionary move from the team, especially if they aren't putting Lowe on the injured list.

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on his second solo home run of the game during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates were thin on infield depth, with rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin also out and currently on the 10-day injured list with a right arm flexor strain, which will keep from returning until June 10 at the earliest.

Wendzel has started 24 games at shortstop and started 13 of 15 games at third base at Triple-A this season and has spent most of his time at both positions in his professional career.

The Pirates will likely go with their infield lineup they had yesterday, with Nick Gonzales at second base, Jared Triolo at shortstop and rookie Tyler Callihan at third base.

Recap of Garcia's Time With Pirates

Garcia joined the Pirates on May 19 for his first stint with the team and slashed .200/.243/.229 for an OPS of .472 in 13 games, seven hits in 35 at-bats, a double, two RBI, one walk and 10 strikeouts.

He also made nine starts, three each in right field, center field and left field, while playing 15 games total in the outfield for the Pirates.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) smiles in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Garcia has great promise for the future, a right-handed power bat that the Pirates would have years of team control over, landing him in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo.

He has shown just how powerful of a batter he can be, as he hit three home runs in his three at-bats in a game for Indianapolis on May 12, which came after he did a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton to address his lower back pain.

Garcia will get every day reps and at-bats back in Indianapolis, giving the young talent a chance to further develop his game and come back even better for his next callup.

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