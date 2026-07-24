Pirates Should Trade for Orioles Relief Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need bullpen help and one pitcher addition could play a big role in doing just that.

Baltimore Orioles right-handed relief pitcher Yennier Cano is one player that could end up on the trade block and it would make sense for the Pirates to, at the very least, enquire about his services.

The Pirates' bullpen has struggled all season and there was more evidence of that in their road series defeat to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, July 20 and July 22, with them blowing a lead in the first game of the doubleheader in the first game and then giving the home team a late lead after being tied in the seventh inning.

It's one of many bullpen options for the Pirates at the trade deadline, but there are a few reasons why Cano makes sense for the Pirates.

Why the Pirates Should Trade for Cano

Cano is having an excellent season with the Orioles, posting a 2.41 ERA over 45 appearances and 33.2 innings pitched, with a .213 batting average allowed and a 1.04 WHIP.

His innings pitched to appearances is odd for someone with a low ERA, but Cano has done a great job of coming in and getting one or two outs needed when the Orioles have called upon him.

Jun 17, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano (78) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has also pitched well, with a 1.93 ERA over 14.0 innings in his last 19 appearances, with just three runs, 14 hits and four walks allowed and posting 12 strikeouts.

Cano has a low walk rate (5.1%) and is one of the best pitchers in baseball in forcing batters into ground balls, with a 64.0% GB rate, second-highest in baseball among pitchers with at least 100 batted ball events.

He's had great success with his sinker this season, with a .177 BAA and a +8 run value, tied for the 11th-best sinker in baseball.

Cano's sweeper is also one of his better pitches, only averaging around 85.7 mph, but getting a .100 BAA on it and preventing hitters from driving it deep with no home runs allowed on it.

The Pirates simply need a relief pitcher they can rely on in high-leverage positions and get those crucial outs and Cano would make a great addition in that regard.

Cano also comes with team control, with two more years of arbirtation that would keep him with the Pirates through the 2028 season,

Will the Pirates Trade for Cano?

The Pirates will make additions to their bullpen at the trade deadline on Aug. 3, and there are a number of names that could work.

Pittsburgh needs a closer, like Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres, but they also need other bullpen arms that are more reliable and consistent than the ones they have.

Jul 21, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cano will also not take a big trade package, like Miller would, and could help out in different ways that continue on the next two seasons as well for a Pirates team that can contend for the future.

The Pirates' offense is one of the best in baseball and it needs bullpen additions like Cano to make sure they get the wins needed to make their first postseason since 2015.

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