Pirates Biggest Highlights of 2027 Spring Training Schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't finished the 2026 season, but already have the schedule for the next Spring Training.

The Pirates unveiled their schedule for 2027 Spring Training, which starts on Feb. 19 and runs through March 21, 30 games in the Grapefruit League.

Pittsburgh will head down to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., and play home games at LECOM Park for the 59th season, as they started playing Spring Training games there in 1969.

The Pirates will play all their games in Florida and use the month to get ready for the new season.

Pirates 2027 Spring Training Schedule

February

Feb. 19-Toronto Blue Jays (Home)

Feb. 20-Detroit Tigers (Home)

Feb. 21-Baltimore Orioles (Away)

Feb. 22-Toronto Blue Jays (Away)

Feb. 23-Atlanta Braves (Home)

Feb. 24-Boston Red Sox (Home)

Feb. 25-Philadelphia Phillies (Away)

Feb. 26-Baltimore Orioles (Home)

Feb. 27-Tampa Bay Rays (Away)

Feb. 28-Philadelphia Phillies (Home)

March

March 1-Toronto Blue Jays (Road)

March 2-Baltimore Orioles (Road)

March 3-Atlanta Braves (Home)

March 4-Toronto Blue Jays (Home)

March 5-Philadelphia Phillies (Road)

March 6-Detroit Tigers (Road)

March 7-Minnesota Twins (Home)

March 9-Baltimore Orioles (Home)

March 10-Minnesota Twins (Road)

March 11-Toronto Blue Jays (Road)

March 12-Boston Red Sox (Home)/Baltimore Orioles (Road)

March 13-New York Yankees (Home)

March 14-Tampa Bay Rays (Road)

March 15-Philadelphia Phillies (Home)

March 17-Tampa Bay Rays (Home)

March 18-New York Yankees (Road)

March 19-Boston Red Sox (Road)

March 20-Baltimore Orioles (Home)

March 21-Atlanta Braves (Road)

Highlights From Pirates Spring Training Schedule

The Pirates will keep it simple next Spring Training, facing teams only on the western side of Florida near Bradenton.

This includes all five American League East teams, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays , two National League East teams in the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies and two American League Central teams in the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins.

Mar 21, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All nine teams are near the Pirates, who won't have to make any trips out to the East Coast, as they did for the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros last Spring Training.

The Pirates will play the Orioles six times, the Blue Jays five times, the Phillies four times, the Braves, Rays and Red Sox three times and the Tigers, Twins and Yankees twice.

Pittsburgh has one doubleheader on March 12, hosting the Red Sox and traveling to face the Orioles, with two squads going out.

There are always concerns about Spring Training happening, particularly with the current collective bargaining agreement expiring on Dec. 1 and a potential lockout threatening the 2027 season, but MLB is showing confidence that they will play games, releasing this schedule five months ahead.

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