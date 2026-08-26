Pirates' Camilo Doval Making Most of New Opportunity

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates focused on the bullpen at the trade deadline and one pitcher is thriving with his new team.

Right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval has pitched really well for the Pirates, since they added him via trade from the New York Yankees on Aug. 1, in exchange for two prospects in catcher Omar Alfonzo and 18-year-old outfielder Luis Cruz.

Doval has played a big role in the past two games for the Pirates against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, throwing a scoreless inning each in the 3-2 extra-innings victory in the series opener on Aug. 24 and the 1-0 shutout win on Aug. 25.

It's been less than a month since Doval has joined, but the Pirates have clearly benefited from him joining this bullpen.

What Doval Has Done With Pirates

Doval has given the Pirates what they hoped for and then some since joining the franchise, showing he can still pitch at a high level.

He's posted a 1.50 ERA over 12 outings, giving up two earned runs, six hits and nine walks, while striking out 12 batters and putting up a .154 batting average allowed and a 1.25 WHIP.

Aug 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The nine walks are a bit concerning, but Doval has given up just one walk in his past three outings, no more than one base runner in his past four outings and six straight scoreless appearances.

His most important outing for the Pirates came in that series opener win vs. the Padres, as he came in the bottom of the 10th inning with the score tied.

Doval managed to get a first-pitch double play, with Padres left fielder Dustin Harris II popping up a bunt to Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz and then throwing to shortstop Jacob Gonzalez for a big double play, then struck out right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. to keep the Pirates in it.

He also threw two scoreless seventh innings, one in the latest win over the Padres and also vs. the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Aug. 19, which gave the Pirates the chance to win it later on 4-3 on the Brandon Lowe walk-off home run.

The Pirates have utilized Doval in a number of different roles, sometimes just as someone to take on innings in a blowout loss, or, more importantly, with his recent outings in high leverage.

Doval was excited to join the Pirates and didn't have a preference for how they would utilize him, just wanting to show he still had it.

“To this point, I haven’t heard the specific role, but it don’t matter because I’m here to pitch and wherever they need me to throw in the game, I’ll be ready, and time will tell with my job of what kind of role or where I’m going to land,” Doval said through interpreter Stephen Morales when he first joined.

Pirates Getting Most Out of Dotel

Dotel didn't have a great season prior to joining the Pirates, as he struggled with the Yankees in 2026 and looked like he lost what made him a great relief pitcher.

He posted a 4.54 ERA in 44 outings in 39.2 innings pitched, a .250 BAA and a 1.41 WHIP, while struggling especially at Yankee Stadium, with a 7.04 ERA.

May 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doval has settled in with Pittsburgh, becoming an important part of the new bullpen , which has become one of the best in baseball.

He was one of four bullpen additions to the Pirates at the trade deadline, alongside Lake Bachar from the Miami Marlins, Luke Weaver from the New York Mets and Kirby Yates from the Los Angeles Angels.

All four of them have made big contributions and have given the Pirates a long shot to try and make a run at the playoffs, holding onto leads and keeping the offense in it for a comeback later on.

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