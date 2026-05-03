Pirates Infielder Could Benefit From Demotion to Minors

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a tough roster decision, but one that will give an infielder a great chance to comeback even better than before.

The Pirates optioned infielder/outfielder Nick Yorke to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 2, as they ended infielder Jared Triolo's rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.

Yorke made the Pirates Opening Day roster and had spent all of 2026 with them before this demotion, a tough move for the young infielder who is looking to prove himself in the major leagues.

This roster decision is a difficult one for Yorke, but may just be exactly what he needs to get even better than he already was.

Why This Move For Yorke Makes Sense

Yorke played in 23 games for the Pirates, slashing .221/.308/.309 for an OPS of .617, a little bit below average for a major leaguer.

He had a good start to the year , with two three-hit games against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and hitting as good as .379 following that series.

Apr 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Yorke (38) runs after hitting a single against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Yorke then struggled massively after that series, slashing .111/.135/.194 for an OPS of .330 in 12 at-bats, with just four hits in 36 at-bats.

The Pirates have instead gone with Nick Gonzales at third base, which has worked out well, as he slashed .457/.510/.500 for an OPS of 1.010 in 12 straight starts before Yorke went down.

His .333 season batting average was also best on the Pirates, tied for second best in the National League and tied for fourth best in baseball.

Yorke hadn't started a game for the Pirates since April 21 against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, struggling to find at-bats and defensive reps.

Triolo coming back also means the Pirates have numerous options in the infield and it restricts whatever little time Yorke had before his return.

Yorke now gets a chance to find his form again and will play pretty much every day with Indianapolis in a variety of roles as a utility man.

What Yorke Needs to Show in Triple-A

The Pirates simply need to see Yorke hit better, as his hitting towards the end of this stint wasn't good enough to hold a position in MLB.

Yorke still provides great versatility for the Pirates, playing all four infield spots and also in right field when needed, making him a valuable piece for their team.

Apr 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Yorke (38) looks on during the game between the Rangers and the Pirates at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pirates manager Don Kelly talked about sending Yorke down and why they decided to do so, but also that they know he'll come back and be a big part of the team in the future.

“Pumped to have Tri’ back. That was a tough decision with Nick Yorke. I think that really, he did a really good job while he was up," Kelly said."

"We talked about it in Spring Training that we’re going to have some tough decisions to make when it comes to the roster and we think Nick Yorke is going to be an everyday player in the big leagues and Nick Gonzales is swinging it right now.

"Tri’ provides a lot of versatility, Gold Glove defense and feel like it’s beneficial for Nick Yorke to be down in Triple-A playing every day, ready for the next opportunity because, inevitably, there will be one and for him to be ready to step into that.”

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