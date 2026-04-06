Pirates Infielder Reaching Next Level in 2026

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates made a savvy decision before the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline. The team sent starting pitcher Quinn Priester to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infielder/outfielder prospect Nick Yorke.

Nearly two years later, that trade is looking like an absolute steal for the Pirates, but that took time. After a handful of games at the MLB level with the Pirates in 2024 and 2025, Yorke made the big league club out of Spring Training.

Less than 10 games into the Pirates' season, and he's been excellent in a variety of roles. His willingness to do anything for the team is taking him to the next level. After a game-winning hit in the second game of their series against the Baltimore Orioles, Yorke made it clear that he's simply trying to bring his best, no matter what the Pirates ask of him.

"Just compete," he said after the Pirates' recent walk-off victory. "Just do everything you can preparation-wise before the game, leading up to that moment where I might be able to come into the game, and then just compete my butt off."

Threat at the Plate

As a former first-round pick, Yorke began his MLB career with big expectations. That potential is starting to come through in two key areas: at the plate and on the bases.

Though his first 14 at-bats, Yorke has been consistent in his patience. He's waited for his pitch, rather than going after pitches. He's stayed ready,, and that's what had led to his steadiness as both a pinch-hitter and in the starting lineup.

It was as a late-inning replacement in that game against the Orioles when he launched the game-winning single. He was originally brought on as a pinch-runner in the inning before and remained in the game to play defense.

In that at-bat, Yorke went down 0-2 in that at-bat as well, but rallied back and executed on a hanging pitch from the Baltimore pitcher.

Apr 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Yorke (38) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Threat on the Bases

Yorke is also a speedy guy. He's shown off that speed, combined with intelligence, and he's quickly proven to be an asset on the base paths for Pirates manager Don Kelly.

As the season continues, the Pirates are likely to keep going in Yorke's direction. He's a valuable player who can pick up a timely hit and play strong defensively. Add in some underrated athletic ability, and he's a player who can help in multiple situations.

"Whatever the situation may be, I always want to come through for the boys," he said. "Happy I could there."

The way he's playing, the Pirates are going to keep putting him in position to come through for the boys.

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