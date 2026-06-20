Pirates' Bubba Chandler Finding Different Ways to Succeed

PITTSBURGH — Bubba Chandler is still learning throughout his first season in the major leagues, but he's recently shown that he can adapt quickly and still pitch well in an outing.

This came most apparent in his most recent start for the the Pirates in the 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies in the seires opener at Coors Field on June 20.

Chandler struck out just one batter, but pitched six innings and allowed just two earned runs, earning a quality start for the Pirates, just his second of 2026.

It was a much different way for Chandler to have success, but one that showed his maturity and ability to make adjustments when needed.

How Chandler Approached the Rockies

Chandler has mixed his pitches up more so in his recent starts, but he went with his higher velocity pitches in his four-seam fastball and a sinker a combined 67% of the time.

He threw his four-seam fastball 47% of the time, 49% yearly average, while utilizing his sinker, a new pitch in his arsenal, 20% of the time.

Jun 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bubba Chandler Pitch Usage vs. Rockies

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 35/74 (47%) 99.0 mph Sinker 15/74 (20%) 98.3 mph Slider 10/74 (15%) 90.7 mph Changeup 9/74 (12%) 92.1 mph Sweeper 3/74 (4%) 88.9 mph Curveball 2/74 (3%) 86,5 mph

One of the biggest reasons for this is just how hard it is for pitchers to get good spin rates on their offspeed pitches at Coors Field, which is a mile above sea level, with dry air that reduces spin on pitches.

Chandler also had less success with his breaking stuff, hitting a batter and giving up and RBI-double off of his curveball in the third inning and then giving up a first pitch, leadoff home run off of his slider in the fourth inning.

Going with the higher velocity pitches yielded great results for Chandler, with just three hard hit balls on 15 batted ball events and three hits, between his fastball and his sinker.

Chandler had posted 13 combined strikeouts over his past two outings, but didn't even get his sole strikeout until the final out of his start.

That strikeout came on an 100.6 mph four-seam fastball, as Chandler maintained his velocity on it against the Rockies.

“Yeah I mean, strikeouts are awesome, it’s kind of the thing for us pitchers is to strike people out.," Chandler said. "Sometimes it’s going to happen. I think in Toronto, Blue Jays don’t strike out a lot and I struck out 11. It’s kind of just how the game goes.

“They’ve got a good lineup and I think they did a really good job of eliminating one of my better pitches, which is throwing the fastball and stuff. They weren’t hitting it hard, but they were getting to it and putting the ball in play and put the ball in play, never know what happens, but defense played good behind me. It was a good day.”

Why Outing vs. Rockies was Huge for Chandler

Chandler threw just 74 pitches over those six innings and had an efficient outing throughout, the second-least in a start this season.

Only his 73 pitches vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on May 16 was lower than this start, but unlike this one, he gave up four earned runs over three innings.

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pirates manager Don Kelly thought about keeping Chandler out for the seventh inning, but the Rockies lower-end of the lineup had success vs Chandler and he had lost a bit of control, but still finished with a great outing.

“Yeah it was huge," Kelly said on Chandler. "To be efficient at the beginning, throwing strikes with all his pitches and to be efficient throughout the whole outing…I thought it was the best outing he’s had.”

Chandler is in the midst of his best stretch in 2026 so far, after allowing just two earned runs in his last three outings, including over 5.1 innings in a bulk relief role vs. the Atlanta Braves on June 7 and over 5.2 innings against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 13.

He's posted a 3.18 ERA over these last three solid outings, a great contrast with his 6.08 ERA over eight starts prior.

Chandler has found different ways to have success and also is learning quickly on what will make him a successful pitcher in the major leagues, which he credits Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy and the hitters on the team for helping him out with.

"I think the last month and a half, I’ve been pretty good," Chandler said. "You want to go out there and throw a perfect game every time, it’s not going to happen, but keeping your team in it, that’s kind of what our job is and I think I’ve done a decent job of that, definitely the last three [starts], but definitely the last month and a half, it’s been trending upward..."

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