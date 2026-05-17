Bubba Chandler Poising Big Problem for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are optimistic in what right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler will become, but it's not been great for him so far in 2026.

Chandler had another rough outing, giving up four earned runs in a 6-0 defeat against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on May 16, where he threw just three innings and 73 pitches for another defeat.

It marks the fourth defeat in the past five starts for Chandler, dropping him to 1-5 on the season over nine starts.

Chandler has what it takes to develop into a great starting pitcher, but there are clear concerns for him moving forward.

Where He Struggled vs. the Phillies

Chandler had a rough start to his game vs. the Phillies, giving up a 94.3 mph leadoff single to shortstop Trea Turner on a 95.7 mph four-seam fastball on the outer edge in the top of the first inning

He then walked designated hitter Kyle Schwarber on seven pitches and gave up a three-run home run to designated hitter Bryce Harper , where Chandler left a 96.9 mph four-seam fastball right over the middle of the plate, which Harper sent 111.3 mph off the bat and 457 feet onto the batter's eye in center field.

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Chandler then ran into more trouble in the top of the second inning, walking both catcher J.T. Realmuto on five pitches and Turner on seven pitches, then allowing a two-run double to Schwarber on a slider just below the strike zone to make it 5-0, with one of the runs unearned on an error.

He only lasted one more inning, but Chandler was disappointed with himself postgame, even describing himself as "soft."

“They’re good players. I’ve watched them play for the last decade, and they’re all three really good. Just soft, pitching away, just not being who I am.”

Pirates Must Find Solution to Chandler's Struggles

Chandler has struggled massively in his past five starts, beginning with him giving up six earned runs over four innings in a 6-1 defeat to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 23.

He has posted a 6.95 ERA over 22 innings pitched, allowing 20 hits, 18 runs (17 earned), 18 walks and five home runs, while posting 19 strikeouts.

Apr 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“Just being soft. That’s about it," Chandler said on his recent struggles ."I’m not searching for anything. I’ve had success here. Just not doing what I do.”

It's a rough stretch for the young pitcher, who has the stuff that should make him dominant in the major leagues, but clearly can't get it going as of right now.

His command is the most worrying thing, as he has a 6.64 BB/9 this season and has walked four or more batters in five starts. It was a problem that he had prior to his promotion in August last year and is now again an issue in 2026.

Chandler showed in his final three starts of 2025 that he can feature as a dominant starter, with 19 strikeouts and just two earned runs allowed over 16.2 innings pitched.

The 23-year old is still young, so growing pains are expected, but the Pirates do have aspirations of making the postseason and need Chandler pitching much better than he has so far.

If Chandler can start throwing strikes more consistently, challening hitters early in at-bats and use his four-seam fastball to set up his impressive offspeed pitches, he could start having some serious success again.

But that's a big "If", and the Pirates may have to make a difficult decision with Chandler, especially with Jared Jones coming back off the injured list, on how or if they adjust their starting rotation going forward.

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