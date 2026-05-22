Pirates Starting Pitcher Needs Big Response Against Blue Jays

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a strong starting rotation this season, but one pitcher hasn't figured it out yet and isn't performing to the best of his abilities.

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler takes the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays in the series opener at the Rogers Centre on May 22, which really is a crucial outing for him at this point of the season.

Chandler has posted a 1-5 record in nine starts in 2026, with a 5.14 ERA over 42.0 innings pitched, 36 strikeouts to 30 walks, a .213 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.52 WHIP in his first season in the starting rotation.

It's not been an easy 2026 for Chandler, but he has to start figuring things out and do so quickly, especially with the Pirates having playoff aspirations.

What's Gone Wrong for Chandler

There was great anticipation for Chandler finally joining the Pirates starting rotation this season, after making his MLB debut last August.

Chandler showed Pirates fans why they were so enamored with him as a prospect, ramping up his four-seam fastball to 100 mph and dominating with his changeup and slider to baffle opposing hitters.

Aug 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) throws a pitch during the seventh inning in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It wasn't a perfect first MLB stint, but his last three starts saw him give up just two earned runs over 16.2 innings and post 19 strikeouts to no walks.

Chandler has still shown how dominant his pitches can be when he's on the mound in 2026, but the efficiency hasn't been there for him.

His command is the most concerning area, something he has struggled with as a professional, but is more troubling this year, as he's had issues locating his pitches and dealing with pressure.

Chandler's 31 walks rank tied for the most in MLB, alongside Athletics right-handed starting pitcher Luis Severino, and his 6.64 BB/9 (Walks per nine innings), would be the highest in baseball, if he was a qualified pitcher.

He managed to lower his walks in the next three starts after his season debut, where he walked six batters against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on March 31, which appeared to show he was on the right track.

Chandler then struggled vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 23, giving up a career-high six earned runs, which saw his walks rise up again.

Bubba Chandler Walks Per Start in 2026

Walks Opponent Date 6 Cincinnati Reds (Road) March 31 4 San Diego Padres (Home) April 6 2 Chicago Cubs (Road) April 12 1 Tampa Bay Rays (Home) April 17 3 Texas Rangers (Road) April 23 4 St. Louis Cardinals (Home) April 29 6 Arizona Diamondbacks (Road) May 5 1 San Francisco Giants (Road) May 10 4 Philadelphia Phillies (Home) May 16

Teams are also getting great contact on Chandler, with his four-seam fastball and slider having hard hit rates of 46.7% and 42.1%, respectively, showing that opposing hitters are ready for those pitches and punishing Chandler.

It's been a rough past five starts for Chandler, who has taken four losses, walked at least there batters in all but one of them and posted a 6.95 ERA over 22.0 innings pitched, with 18 walks to 19 strikeouts.

Chandler will take on the World Series runners-up in the Blue Jays in this start and it's one that he can't let this poor run of form continue.

How Chandler Can Get Back to Dominating

The Pirates realy need Chandler at his very best, even with pitcher Jared Jones getting close to a full return from injury, as they need their very best pitchers ready to go at any moment.

Chandler has the benefit of the doubt in that he's still 23 years old, is only in his first full season in the rotation and the Pirates have the belief in him to become and ace and patience with that as well.

The best start Chandler had this year came against the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on April 17. He did a fantastic job of getting weak contact with just four hard hits in 18 batted and just three hits allowed over six innings.

Apr 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Chandler looked brilliant out on the mound that night, cool, calm and collected, something he hasn't shown as much this year.

He'll always rely on his four-seam fastball, understandable, but it's important to use that pitch and allow his offspeed to work off of that as well.

When he gets into a jam, Chandler needs to trust his stuff and stick to the plan he had coming into the game and not panic.

That's easier said than done, but Chandler has the talent and the pitching prowess to excel in the major leagues to go out and develop into the pitcher he wants to become this season.

What Makes the Blue Jays the Perfect Start for Chandler

The Blue Jays may have made the World Series last year, but this lineup is one that Chandler might have som success against.

Toronto ranks as one of the worst hitting teams in baseball, with the fourth-worst OPS (.676) and both fifth-worst slugging percentage (.370) and on-base percentage (.306).

May 18, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jesus Sanchez (12) follows through on an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

They also have the ninth-least home runs (45) and RBI (194), eighth-least runs scored (202) and the second-least walks (144).

Toronto has had its fair share of injuries, with the likes of catcher Alejandro Kirk, right fielder Anthony Santander and third baseman Addison Barger, which makes for a weaker lineup than they normally have.

Chandler still needs to pitch at his very best, but facing one of the weaker lineups in baseball is a good starting point for him.

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