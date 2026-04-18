Bubba Chandler Taking Next Steps for Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler was excellent in the team's recent 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kicking off the three-game series against a quality American League opponent, Chandler was searching for a start that set the right tone for the season.

After an up-and-down first three starts, the Pirates rookie brought his best stuff.

The 23-year-old pitcher pitched 6.0 innings, allowing one earned run and striking out three. The performance earned him his first victory of the season, but more importantly, it was the exact type of outing the rookie needed to get back on track.

Strikeout Pitch

What stood out against the Rays is how dominant his fastball was. The pitch comes with high velocity and movement that fools hitters. According to data compiled by Baseball Savant, Chandler's getting batters to swing and miss often at the heater.

Through four starts, he's posted a whiff rate of 29% when throwing his fastball, meaning batters are swinging and missing on roughly three out of every 10 pitches thrown.

And if they aren't swinging and missing, they're completely frozen due to the movement. Chandler's first strikeout against the Rays was a beautiful pitch. Ahead in the count, Chandler hurled a 97 miles per hour fastball that painted the bottom edge of the strike zone. Rays batter Jonathan Aranda was left completely as he watched the pitch go by.

Apr 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Limiting Walks

Chandler's command was a worrisome issue over his first three starts. In his first two outings, he allowed a total of 10 bases on balls. He struggled to locate his fastball or any other pitch, resulting in 12 walks and 14 strikeouts over his first three starts.

This time, he was much better. He walked just one batter and allowed three hits over his six innings.

For Chandler, it was a huge step forward. He previously stated that after walking four batters in his second time on the bump, he would correct this command issue. Speaking after this most recent outing, he discussed what's changed as he's quickly turned things around.

"Just being confident in what was called and throwing," Chandler said via Will Aldrich of MLB.com. "Getting ahead, you set yourself up for success when you're ahead in the count... That was the plan and we executed."

What This Means for Pirates

For the Buccos, this is the most encouraging sign for their pitching staff. The rotation is already one of the most impressive in the MLB to start the 2026 season, and with Chandler dealing, this group goes to the next level.

Behind ace Paul Skenes, they already have an elite number two in Mitch Keller. Braxton Ashcraft and Carmen Mlodzinkski are excellent middle rotation arms. Chandler is another elite number two if he continues this trend, and he's showing just how far he can go as he turns things around.

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