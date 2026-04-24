Pirates Hitting Dangerous Spot With Bubba Chandler

PITTSBURGH — Bubba Chandler represents a big part of why the Pittsburgh Pirates have a great starting rotation, but he is also still showing his inexperience early on.

Chandler had his worst outing of the season against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 23, giving up two home runs, which included an inside-the-park home run, and six earned runs total in the 6-1 defeat .

It was the second-most runs he's given up in his career and also brings his season ERA up to 4.88 from 3.15 prior to this start.

Chandler is only just getting started in his major league career, but the Pirates will want better consistency from him as the season progresses.

The Good and Bad From Chandler in 2026

Chandler is in his first full season as a starter at the major league level, after making four starts in September 2025, following his debut on Aug. 22.

Apr 23, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

He still has great velocity on his four-seam fastball, which averages out at 98.9 mph and easily touches 100 mph consistently, while employing his changeup and slider, plus a new sweper that he added to his pitch mix.

Chandler has had success with his fastball, with a .147 batting average allowed (BAA), but his early reliance on it ended up causing him command issues and seeing his walks rise.

He ended up going back to his offspeed pitches, which saw him drop his walks from six to four to two to one over his first four starts, repsectively.

Chandler using his offspeed pitches has seen some success, but also means that he has to show precision with his location and making sure he gets the movement needed on them too.

He has had success with his changeup prior to this game, with a .158 BAA, but he also gave up a three-run home run to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and had two of his four hard hits allowed on it.

Chandler had great success with his slider in 2025 with a .087 BAA, but came into this outing with a .333 BAA.

His changeup and slider were both great pitches for him last season and he has to be more effective with his offspeed, plus including his sweeper in there too.

Can Chandler Find Consistency?

Chandler's first MLB start couldn't have gone any worse than imagined, as he allowed nine earned runs over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7, 2025.

He then bounced back for the final three starts of the season, giving up just two earned runs over 16.2 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to no walks and getting two wins as well.

Chandler, prior to this start, cut down his walk rate and had his best outing vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on April 19, throwing six innings of one-run ball in the 5-1 win.

Apr 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

He has shown in the past that he can follow up poor outings with good performances and he'll need to keep doing that, as the Pirates look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Pirates manager Don Kelly sees Chandler as someone that needs more time, but to also work through those tough moments, gain experience and learn how to take down opposing batters better each time out, which he's confident his young ace can do.

“I think it’s just learning through the opportunities and finding ways to grow through it," Kelly said postgame. "We saw him do it last year. I remember the game against Milwaukee at home and then to be able to go and bounce back in the next outing against Washington and then had a real strong ending to the season against the Braves.

"Young pitchers, he’s an elite young pitcher and just learning through these moments and what he’s got to do to slow the game down and in those moments, find ways to attack and get outs."

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