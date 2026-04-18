Pirates vs. Rays Game Paused With Rain Delay

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have to wait before they continue play in their current home game.

The Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays entered into a rain delay at 4:40 p.m., as a big batch of thunderstorms and heavy rain have come into the Pittsburgh area, that look to keep this game from restarting any time soon.

Pittsburgh will have rain through to 7:30 p.m.., according to AccuWeather Minutecast, but the rain should subside mostly after that, allowing for a restart of play after that if desired.

The Pirates moved first pitch from the original time of 4:05 pm. to 3:30 p.m., 35 minutes prior, so they could get as much of the game in as possible before a potential stoppage would occur.

Pittsburgh has had one other rain delay this season against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14, but first pitch moved back just 15 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 6:55 p.m., hardly impacting the game overall.

Washington would end up winning that game 5-4, despite numerous chances for Pittsburgh to get the win after coming back from an early deficit.

What's Gone On During the Game So Far

It is a big game for the Pirates, as right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes had his bobblehead day, bringing in a large crowd for the game to get it, with every fan receiving one.

Skenes also took the mound for the Pirates on this day and provided a solid showing before the rain delay ended his start.

He threw four scoreless innings, allowing hits, but also posting five strikeouts over 64 pitches.

Apr 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This included him avoiding giving up a run after loading the bases with no outs in the top of the second inning, as he got a runner's interference, a strikeout and a ground out to keep it scoreless.

Skenes wasn't the only top performing player, as the Pirates got two home runs to take a 4-0 lead, with right fielder Ryan O'Hearn and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna each hitting two-run home runs.

O'Hearn hit his home run in the bottom of the first inning, taking a 90.4 mph cutter over the middle of the plate and sending it 106.5 mph off the bat and 379 feet into the right field seats.

That marked his fourth home run of the season and his first since the 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on April 5.

Ozuna went deep shortly before the rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking a sinker on the inside and putting it in the left field bleachers, 103.9 mph off the bat and 387 feet long.

Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.

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