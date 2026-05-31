Pirates’ Carmen Mlodzinski Replacement Doesn't Last Long

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had to find someone to take over for Carmen Mlodzinski and it lasted less than a day before they moved on from them.

The Pirates brought up right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders ahead of the series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 31 and have already optioned him back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Sanders joined the Pirates, after they placed right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski on the Restricted List , filling a role on the pitching staff in his absence.

He pitched a scoreless seventh inning and added a strikeout, helping the Pirates ensure a 9-3 victory over the Twins and a series sweep.

What This Move Might Mean for Mlodzinski

The Pirates placing Mlodzinski on the restricted list was a serious move and not one that most teams do, as it usually means a player has deserted the team or isn't willing to play.

Mlodzinski had shown his frustrations with the Pirates taking him out of the starting rotation after two months and putting him back in the bullpen, following Jared Jones' return from injury and who has now taken his spot in the rotation.

He spoke with Pirates general manager Ben Cherington and said he didn't feel ready to pitch in this game, which he was set to follow right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft on the mound in.

May 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ashcraft had a great outing, with two earned runs allowed over six innings and posting a career-high 11 strikeouts, while the Pirates used Sanders in the seventh inning and then rookie right-handed relief pitcher Brandan Bidois for the final two innings.

Cherington was confident during his press conference that Mlodzinski will come back to the team and he anticipates him pitching on the upcoming road trip.

The Pirates have a day off and then face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, June 2-4, then the Atlanta Braves at Truist Field, June 5-7.

Cherington also said that as long as Mlodzinski pitches, then this matter is resolved, as Mlodzinski didn't put in a trade request.

This move likely signals that Mlodzinski isn't staying on the restricted list for long and will pitch on this road trip, most likely vs. the Astros, with his last appearance coming back on May 25 vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.

Sanders Never Keeping Steady Spot with Pirates

Sanders has now moved back-and-forth between the Pirates four times this season, with this his shortest stint with the team.

The Pirates can option Sanders one more time this season, before they have to place him on waivers, as that would mark the fifth time of them doing so.

Aug 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cam Sanders (64) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sanders has a 9.00 ERA over six appearances and six innings pitched for Pittsburgh in 2026, with eight strikeouts to five walks, a .261 batting average allowed and a 1.83 WHIP.

The Pirates recalled Sanders on April 17, then he gave up four earned runs over 0.2 innings vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on April 18, which erased a 4-0 lead the Pirates had before a long rain delay, and earned him a demotion to Triple-A on April 19.

Sanders returned on April 25, after Ashcraft went on the Major League Bereavement/Family Emergency Medical List, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings over two appearances, then went back to Indianapolis once Ashcraft returned on April 28.

His last stint with the Pirates came on May 7, as he took the spot of right-handed pitcher Chris Devenski, who went on the 15-day injured list with an undisclosed illness.

Sanders threw a scoreless eighth inning in the 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at Oracle Park on May 8, but then gave up two earned runs in the ninth inning of the 13-3 win over the Giants on May 9.

The Pirates then sent Sanders down for the third time on May 12, as they brought up Bidois for his MLB debut.

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