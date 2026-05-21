Pirates Calling Up Big-Time Hitting Prospect

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are relying on their youth to bolster their lineup and are calling up a player that could develop into something special.

The Piates are bringing up outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis, according to Francys Romero , marking his first stint in the major leagues.

Valdez is already on the 40-man roster, so the Pirates are optioning Billy Cook to Indianapolis to make room for him on the 26-man roster, according to José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports .

He will join the Pirates for their next road trip, as they travel to face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre for a weekend series, May 22-24.

What Pirates Fans Should Expect From Valdez

Valdez is an exciting prospect for the Pirates, a right-handed power bat that could develop into an important part of their lineup.

He's shown his power in big ways, hitting 36 home runs since the start of last season and developing his swing along the way.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Valdez hit two home runs in a double-header vs. Toledo on May 20, with both swings down and below the strike zone, but he still hit them both over 400 feet and to left field.

PNC Park is a difficult ballpark for most hitters, particularly with left field farther back and not kind to power hitters.

Valdez has the power to really thrive at PNC Park and bring some extra power to a Pirates lineup that has sluggers like Oneil Cruz, Brandon Lowe and also Ryan O'Hearn, who is currently injured .

The Pirates will likely ease him into a role, but he is their second outfielder they've called up this week, alongside fellow prospect in Jhostynxon Garcia , another right-handed power bat.

It's a big opportunity for Valdez, but one that if he takes advantage of, it will play a big role in him earning a spot with the Pirates going forward this season.

Background on Esmerlyn Valdez

It's been a wild ride for Valdez and his career, who signed with the Pirates back in January 2021 for $130,000 and wasn't on top 30 lists for the Pirates best prospects at the start of 2025.

Valdez dominated with High-A Greensboro, hitting 20 home runs in 72 games and earned a spot in the Futures Game, alongside Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He then earned promotion to Double-A Altoona, where he bounced back from a slow start and finished strongly, helping the team make the postseason.

Valdez finished 2025 slashing .286/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 123 games, 131 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and 56 walks to 130 strikeouts.

He then excelled in the Arizona Fall League, where he earned Offensive MVP Honors , featured in the Home Run Derby and in the Fall Stars Game.

That play from Valdez earned him that 40-man roster spot, with the Pirates protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft .

Valdez was excellent with Indianapolis this season, slashing .253/.381/.506 for an OPS of .887 in 46 games, with 40 hits, 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 29 RBI and 33 walks to 41 strikeouts.

His walk rate is also up and was one of the more disciplined batters in the International League, which came after back-to-back seasons with 130+ strikeouts.

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