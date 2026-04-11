Pirates Have Another Prospect Pushing for MLB Call-Up

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates gave shortstop Konnor Griffin his MLB debut just last week, but there's another top propsect that is looking to join him some time this year.

Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez had a breakout season in 2025, earning a spot on the 40-man roster, and is continuing that great play in 2026 with Triple-A Indianapolis.

He has slashed .268/.455/.537 for an OPS of .992 in 13 games, with 11 hits in 41 at-bats, two doubles, three home runs, six RBI and an impressive 14 walks to nine strikeouts.

It's a great start for the 22-year old, who has a bat that the Pirates would love in the near future, hitting home runs into the left field bleachers at PNC Park.

Looking at Esmerlyn Valdez's Start at Triple-A Indianapolis

Valdez wasn't going to make the Pirates Opening Day roster, as he earned a spot on the 40-man roster mostly due to him serving as a potential selection in the Rule 5 Draft , which the team prevented last November.

He had only played 51 games at Double-A Altoona to finish off 2025, before starting 2026 with Indianapolis and playing as well as he has is a good sign for things to come.

Valdez leads Indianapolis with home runs, with two of the them coming in back-to-back games vs. Louisville on April 8 and April 9.

He led all Pirates minor leaguers with 26 home runs in 2025, with 20 home runs coming in 72 games at High-A Greensboro, and could look to achieve that again this year.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maybe the most impressive part of Valdez's game so far is his plate discipline, with 14 walks to nine strikeouts.

His 14 walks ranks second in the International League and is a continuation of his play from the Arizona Fall League, where he had 19 walks to 12 strikeouts, earning AFL Offensive Player of the Year honors.

It's a big change from his past two season, with 56 walks to 130 strikeouts in 2025 and 59 walks to 133 strikeouts in 2025.

Valdez has also rated well on Prospect Savant , ranking high in most hitting categories, showing great bat speed and power so far, which is promising for the rest of the campaign.

Where Esmerlyn Valdez Fits in Pirates Team in 2026

The Pirates will most likely want to see Valdez continue hitting the way he has in Triple-A for the remainder of the season, but there's a chance he could make his MLB debut in 2026 too.

Valdez gives the Pirates a right-handed power bat, something they're looking for, as Oneil Cruz , Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn are left-handers and Bryan Reynolds is a switch-hitter that is mostly hitting left-handed.

Griffin should provide the Pirates that power they desire from the right side, but is still adjusting to major league pitching as a 19-year old.

Apr 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits a two run single against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna , who the Pirates signed for $12 million this offseason, has just two hits in 35 at-bats for a .059 batting average and hasn't served as the right-handed power bat so far.

Valdez can also play outfield if the Pirates need, mostly as a right fielder, or even first base, if they need him to fill different positions.

If Valdez can keep up the strong performances, he may give the Pirates a tough decision for as to when they finally call him up

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