Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski Wastes Opportunity vs. Mets

PITTSBURGH — Carmen Mlodzinski has faith in himself that he can take on a starting role, but his most recent outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates didn't show that.

Mlodzinski gave up seven hits and five runs over three innings, which included a three-run home run in the 6-4 loss to the New York Mets in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 7.

It was another loss for the Pirates, who are 7-14 since the All-Star break and have lost nine of their past 11 games.

The Pirates needed a great start to this game against a Mets team that has been one of the worst in baseball, but Mlodzinski's efforts weren't good enough.

Where it Went Wrong for Mlodzinski

Mlodzinski gave up a double to start the game, a ball that just fell in front of left fielder Bryan Reynolds diving for it, and then a line drive to center that center fielder Jake Mangum almost got, but was a little too late to get it, scoring a run.

It was a quick second inning for Mlodzinski, but then a 36-minute rain delay stopped him in the third inning, before he came back out to pitch.

Aug 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mlodzinski got a double play after giving up a hit and a walk, but then gave up back-to-back singles, scoring a run, then a three-run home run to Mets second baseman Marcus Semien, leaving a fastball inside that got turned on and sent into the left field bleachers for a 5-0 lead.

The rain delay could've been something Mlodzinski used as an excuse, but he didn't, noting that Mets left-handed starting pitcher Zac Thornton came back out and performed well, throwing five scoreless innings.

"Yeah, not ideal," Mlodzinski said on his start. "Definitely not my best baseball today. I gotta take accountability for it. I definitely needed to step up today and we needed to win today and I wasn't able to do it. So, we'll flip the page, move forward and try to play our best baseball in the next few months."

Mlodzinski Must Show Better Going Forward

The Pirates originally had Mlodzinski in the starting rotation to start the season, where he posted a 3.76 ERA over nine starts and 11 appearances, before Jared Jones returned from injury and took his spot in late May.

Mlodzinski really didn't care for his demotion back to the bullpen, where he has thrived in his career, even refusing to pitch for the Pirates, which landed him on the restricted list on May 31, before bringing him back a day later.

Jun 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) reacts after the final out of the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His time in the bullpen was again successful , a 2.29 ERA over 39.1 innings pitched, but there's no doubt that Mlodzinski has the desire for that starting role for his future.

Mlodzinski earned this opportunity after starting pitcher Mitch Keller landed on the 60-day injured list

This start was not great for Mlodzinski and while he only learned about starting a day prior, it doesn't look good for someone who pulled the stunt he did after losing his spot in the rotation.

Fellow right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez also showed Mlodzinski up against the Mets, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings and four strikeouts, giving the Pirates a chance to win late on.

There's always a chance Mlodzinski turns it around and thrives in this role going forward, as there is still 44 games remaining, but even he knows he has to do what he can to prove that he is capable of it and show the Pirates he is meant for this.

"I think it's going to be day by day," Mlodzinski said on his role. "You know, if I hear something else, I'll I'll share it. But I think right now the position we're in, we're going to try to win every ball game. And if it takes being a little bit creative or doing things a little bit unconventional, I think everybody's going to support that to try to make a push here."

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