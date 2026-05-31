Pirates Shockingly Place Carmen Mlodzinski on Restricted List

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a recent move to their rotation, which has resulted in a surprising move from one player.

The Pirates announced that they placed right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski on the restricted list and recalled right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of their series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 31.

A player going on the restricted list means that they either left the team without a valid reason, or could be announcing retirement, but may consider returning in the near future to play later on.

It is a shocking decision, as there was no indication something like this was happening and makes a big change to the Pirates pitching staff moving forward.

Why Pirates May Have Placed Mlodzinski on Restricted List

This case with Mlodzinski is likely the former, although not confirmed, as he was in the clubhouse ahead of the game, so something may have happened closer to first pitch.

Pirates manager Don Kelly announced postgame in the 10-9 win on May 30 that Mlodzinski would follow right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft in the series finale.

Mlodzinski was a part of the Pirates starting rotation for the first two months of the season, but Jared Jones recently came off the injured list and took his role in the rotation, with the Pirates sending Mlodzinski back to the bullpen .

May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He said following the decision that he would talk with his agency and those close to him, so he may have decided to depart the team after this.

“Obviously just excited to have Jared back with us," Mlodzinski said. "I can honestly say I’m just still communicating with the organization and the people in my corner, whether that’s my family or my agency, about what is next. I really don’t have any comments after that.”

How This Changes Pirates Pitching Staff

Mlodzinski has been an effective relief pitcher with the Pirates, with a 2.63 ERA over 140.1 innings pitched and 94 appearances.

The Pirates had plans for Mlodzinski as a bulk reliever , but someone that can also fill any role, including in high-leverage situations and as a middle reliever, something the team has seriously needed.

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

His departure hurts a Pirates bullpen that has really looked for consistent arms that can get outs, preserve leads and give the team a chance to make a comeback late.

Sanders has struggled in his time in MLB with the Pirates, with a 9.26 ERA over 11 appearances, a .300 batting average allowed and a 2.20 WHIP.

The Pirates can make a few decisions on Mlodzinski, who could technically still comeback, but it looks like they will trade him at this point.

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