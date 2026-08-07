Pirates vs. Mets Game Delayed at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates can't seem to avoid the rain and they'll once again have to deal with its consequences.

The Pirates series opener vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on Aug. 7 entered into a rain delay at 7:16 p.m., with the road team up 1-0 in the top of the third inning.

A band of thunderstorms entered the Pittsburgh area, bringing heavy rain and load thunder and nearby lightning strikes, forcing the Pirates grounds crew to pull the tarp out.

Rain is coming down here at PNC Park



Pirates and Mets in rain delay pic.twitter.com/XYFqqzM99J — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) August 7, 2026

The Pirates said they would give an update when they have an idea of when they can resume play and they eventually did so at 7:53 p.m.

Pirates Rain Delays, Cancellations in 2026

It marks another rain delay for the Pirates this season, as they've recently had to deal with cancellations as well.

Pittsburgh most recently dealt with a rain delay in their 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 1, as it started at 8:20 p.m., in the bottom of the sixth inning and the game resumed at 10:05 p.m.

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Members of the grounds crew squeegee water in the outfield after a eighth inning rain delay between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates also had three cancellations in July, twice for rain on July 10 vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 21, plus wildfires the cancelled their game vs. the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 17.

All three games ended up as doubleheaders the next day, with the Pirates winning both games against the Brewers on July 11, winning the first game and losing the second game vs. both the Guardians on July 18 and the Yankees on July 22.

The Pirates managed to go two months with out a rain delay, as they didn't have one from early May until that postponement with the Brewers.

Pirates Need to Get Back to Winning Ways

It's been a rough stretch for the Pirates, who are coming off a road trip where they won just two of eight games, losing three of four games to both the Reds, July 30-Aug. 2, and the Brewers at American Family Field, Aug. 3-6.

Pittsburgh is 57-60 and five games back in the National League Wild Card race, in danger of getting too far away from ever making the postseaon.

Aug 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates host the Mets, who are 50-66, and have a chance to really get back to winning ways against one of the worst teams in baseball.

Pittsburgh really needs its offense to get going and if they can do that, along with some better pitching, it should be the start towards fighting for that postseason spot again.

Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.

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