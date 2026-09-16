Pirates' Catcher Forcing Off-Season Conversation

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates may have a catcher problem, and it's the kind where a rookie is making it impossible for the organization to ignore what's happening right in front of them.

Rafael Flores Jr. went 4-for-4 with four singles and threw out two runners at second base in the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, the kind of all-around performance that has become less surprising with each passing game for the Pirates rookie.

Flores became the first Pirates catcher since Jason Kendall in 1999 to record at least three hits and throw out two runners.

While the Pirates didn't get the win, losing 5-1, Flores showed that he's developing into a great catcher in the future.

Where Flores Has to Compete With Henry Davis

The defense, a big question mark that might've pushed Flores to first base, is starting to look like a genuine asset.

The timing is impossible to ignore. Henry Davis, the former No. 1 overall pick, has established himself as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball.

Jul 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) asks for an appeal to third base on a check swing by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (not pictured) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 10 defensive runs saved rank tied for second in the majors. His 85.6 mph average throw is the strongest in the league, and his 48.6% caught-stealing rate leads all catchers by a wide margin. Runners simply don't test him, and when they do, they regret it.

But Davis is hitting .164 with a .559 OPS and a 53 OPS+ in 92 games this season. That's not a slump. That's a black hole in the lineup.

Flores Flourishing

Flores, meanwhile, is batting .440 over his last seven games and .278 over his last 15, making him one of the Pirates' best hitters during that stretch.

He has seven home runs in his last 30 games, a power surge that has reminded everyone why the Pirates targeted him as the headliner in the David Bednar trade with the New York Yankees at the 2025 deadline.

Aug 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired along with Edgleen Perez and Brian Sanchez, Flores was rated the Yankees' No. 8 prospect by MLB Pipeline and had just earned his Triple-A when the deal went down.

His season statistics tell a story of a player who has made the most of sporadic opportunities. In 68 games, Flores is hitting .250 with a .806 OPS, providing above-average production at a position where the Pirates have gotten almost nothing.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in baseball with a -0.5 WAR at catcher this season, a number that is even more glaring, considering how much the rest of the lineup has improved.

The Pirates entered 2026 with a revamped offense, adding Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn to a group that already featured Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz.

They posted the second-best team OPS in baseball and a 109 wRC+ in the first half of the season, a dramatic turnaround from a 2025 season where they scored the fewest runs in the majors.

When the rest of the lineup is producing like that, carrying a catcher who can't hit becomes a luxury the team can't afford.

That's where Flores comes in. A balanced catcher — one who can provide even league-average offense while holding his own behind the plate — could push Flores into the starting role as soon as 2027.

Davis' defense is elite enough to keep him on the roster regardless, but the offensive gap between the two has become too wide to ignore.

What's Next?

The next challenge for Flores will be proving he can command a pitching staff over a full season.

He's shown flashes of improved receiving and throwing, and his work with the staff during September's stretch has shown that he has the potential to do it. But doing it for 100 games is different from doing it for 30.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) looks on from behind the plate against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flores has played a big role in some of the better performances recently, such as Braxton Ashcraft's complete game , 85 pitches and 10 strikeouts, in the 13-1 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Aug. 13.

He also worked well with Jared Jones, who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out eight batters in the 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Sept. 10.

The Pirates have decisions to make this offseason. For the first time in a few years, they might have a genuine competition behind the plate.

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