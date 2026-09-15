Three Pirates Hitters With Most to Prove to End 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have played much better in September, but there are some players who have struggled.

The Pirates fixed their offensive woes from August and are hitting much better as a group, with an 8-4 record this month, including series wins over the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles at home and a sweep of the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

Pittsburgh is back to .500, 75-75, but is seven games back in the National League Wild Card race with just 12 games remaining.

It's a tough task, but the Pirates' offense can get even better and aim for that goal if these three hitters finish the season strong.

Spencer Horwitz Slowly Improving in September

The Pirates got Horwitz back from both a left hamstring injury and a concussion at the start of August, but his return didn't go as anticipated .

Horwitz hit .141/.221/.154 for an OPS of .375 in 21 games in August, only 11 hits in 78 at-bats, one extra-base hit, a double, five RBI and six walks to 18 strikeouts.

Sep 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) smiles after he bunt singles the ball during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates' first baseman posted both the second-worst slugging percentage and OPS and both the third-worst batting average and on-base percentage for qualified hitters.

Horwitz is hitting slightly better in September, .243/.317/.243 for an OPS of .560, but it's still far from his best potential.

He was a big part of the Pirates' offense in the first three months of the season, batting .280/.386/.455 for an OPS of .841 before his injury, and they need him hitting like that once again.

Horwitz has worked with hitting coach Matt Hague, who has kept his confidence high, but he's trying to find what he needs to fix or keep the same to get back to his best hitting.

"Both," Horwitz said after an 8-2 win over the White Sox on Sept. 8. "Trying to figure out what’s gonna work and some days I feel like I should make changes and I feel like I should say “Screw it” and go hit, but yeah, this is all a learning curve for me. Something good’s going to come out of it and I’m excited to learn what that is.”

Konnor Griffin Slow to Come Back From Injury

The Pirates finally had star rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin return on Sept. 4, after a two-month absence due to a left ring sagittal band injury.

Griffin has shown excitement for his play back from injury, including running all the way from first base to score on a single in the 1-0 win over the Angels at PNC Park in his first game back on Sept. 4, but his hitting hasn't

Sep 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits a two-run single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is hitting .167/.211/.250 for an OPS of .461, with six hits in 36 at-bats, two walks to nine strikeouts and both a double and a triple.

It's always tough coming back from injury and trying to be the player you once were, but Griffin still has these last two weeks to bounce back, show off his bat and end his rookie season as one of the best young talents.

Ryan O'Hearn Needs a Strong Finish to 2026

Injuries are a common theme for the Pirates this season, and Ryan O'Hearn missed a big part of it.

O'Hearn suffered a left quad strain on July 31 and returned for the most recent series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sept. 11-13.

Sep 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn (29) gestures after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He hit a three-run home run on Sept. 12, giving the Pirates a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning and what should've been a winning home run, if not for left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto losing control in the eighth inning and resulting in a 4-3 defeat.

O'Hearn has just one hit in 10 at-bats, hitting poorly following the All-Star break, .159/.217/.286 for an OPS of .503, a drastic change from his prior hitting, .288/.351/.487 for an OPS of .838 before the All-Star break.

He can end a poor second half with a great showing over the last 12 games and give the Pirates some hope for the future.

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