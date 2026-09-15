Pirates Reveal Pitching Plan Without Braxton Ashcraft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates rotation took a big hit when Braxton Ashcraft went on the injured list, and they have a plan to replace him.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on The Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan that they will go with the bullpen game instead of Ashcraft for the final two weeks of the season.

Aschraft could return as early as Sept. 22, ending his 15-day injured list stint due to right arm discomfort and making him available for the last two series of the season.

It's not the most conventional approach to this situation, but the Pirates have reason to believe this is the best way to go.

Why Pirates Are Going With Another Bullpen Game

The Pirates now have two bullpen games, as Mitch Keller suffered a season-ending right arm teres major muscle injury at the start of August.

It leaves just Bubba Chandler, Jared Jones and Paul Skenes as the lone healthy Pirates starting pitchers, unless Ashcraft returns before the end of the season.

Sep 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cherington saw the Pirates' success in their bullpen game against the Chicago White Sox in a 4-2 win at Rate Field on Sept. 9 and thinks the Pirates can try and sustain that the rest of the season.

"We're going to see more of those," Cherington said. "Yeah, I think at this point, both from what gives the team the best chance to win standpoint and also just where pitchers are in terms of where we are in the season and how much they're built out. I think it's gonna make sense for us to attack it that way.

"And look, they don't work out every single time, and nor does a traditional starter work out every single time. We think we can do those games and give ourselves a chance to win."

How The Pirates Bullpen Games Will Work

The Pirates have two bullpen games for their next series against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, the series opener on Sept. 15 and the series finale on Sept. 17.

Right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar starts the series opener, marking his past three games and five of the past seven contests.

Sep 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Lake Bachar (71) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bachar has succeeded as a starting pitcher with the Pirates, with just two earned runs over 11.2 innings pitched for a 1.54 ERA.

The Pirates will then likely go to their three rookie pitchers, Wilber Dotel, Khristian Curtis and Antwone Kelly.

It didn't work out well the first time they tried it, a 12-2 defeat to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 11, but the Pirates hope they can figure it out for their next game.

The Pirates also have right-handed pitchers in Camilo Doval, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Luke Weaver, plus left-handed pitchers in Brandon Eisert , closer Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto, many of whom they'll turn to after Bachar.

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