Pirates Must Consider DFA for Relief Pitcher After All-Star Break

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen has been the epicenter for the team's main issues in 2026, and one of their veterans has had a difficult season.

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana is one of the main culprits in the bullpen's demise from 2025 to 2026, as he hasn't found consistency and success he had last season and in 2024.

The Pirates have tried putting Santana in multiple roles, closer, high-leverage and low-leverage, but the results aren't what they should be and it's cost the team a number of games.

If Santana can't figure it out soon, then the Pirates should consider moving on from him and designate him for assignment.

Where Santana Has Struggled in 2026

Santana has posted a 2-4 record in 42 appearances and a 5.80 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts to 21 walks, a .244 batting average allowed and a 1.46 WHIP.

This is a drastic change from 2025, when Santana put up a 4-5 record in 70 appearances, a 2.18 ERA over 70.1 innings pitched, 60 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .179 BAA and a 0.87 WHIP, making him one of the best relief pitchers in baseball.

Apr 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana (60) throws during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santana's advanced metrics also show big issues with the past two seasons, and he's regressed massively in almost every area.

Dennis Santana Advanced Stats (2025 vs. 2026)

Stat (Total) 2025 2026 xBA (Expected Batting Average) .216 .253 xSLG (Expected Slugging Percentage) .403 .436 wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) .236 (Top 3%) .345 xwOBA (Expected Weighted On-Base Average) .292 .341 xwOBAcon (Expected Weighted On-Base Average on Contact) .342 .384 BB% (Walk Rate) 6.3% 11.7% xERA 3.51 4.93

Santana has seen two of his best pitches drop precipitously in efficiency, with his four-seam fastball and slider going from run values of +9 to +7 in 2025, respectively, to now run values of -1 and -2.

Much of these struggles began in the 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27, when he came in the ninth inning with a 2-0 lead, gave up back-to-back solo home runs and then a two-run RBI-double, which ended as a blown save and defeat for Santana.

Santana has posted an 8.23 ERA in 29 appearances, including that blown save, with 25 earned runs allowed in 27.1 innings pitched, seven home runs given up and 27 strikeouts to 15 walks.

His most recent two appearances in the series vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park were also poor, as he was largely responsible for both defeats.

Santana gave up a two-run home run to former Pirates catcher Joey Bart in the eighth inning of the 3-0 defeat on July 8 and then allowing a grand slam to right fielder Mike Yastrzemski in the ninth inning fo the 10-5 loss on July 9.

It's been a rough season for Santana and the Pirates moving on from him wouldn't come as the biggest surprise.

Will the Pirates DFA Santana?

The Pirates bullpen has had a number of issues this season and Santana is just one of them.

Pittsburgh has struggled finding consistency from almost any of their bullpen arms and they've posted the ninth-worst ERA of any bullpen, 4.49, this season.

Apr 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana (60) reacts before being removed from the game during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates also have blown 17 of their 36 save opportunities, which is more like blown holds than a closer blowing a save, but still, that's tied for the fifth-most in baseball.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington will add relief pitchers at the trade deadline on Aug. 3 and they already landed Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert in a trade last week.

The Pirates have shown trust in Santana being able to turn it around, but if he doesn't do it quickly, there are other options they must turn to, internal and external, in a crucially important season.

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