Pirates DFA Reliever After Minor League Demotion

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates moved on from one of their relief pitchers, following a big move.

The Pirates announced that they designated right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders for assignment on July 11, as they placed both left-handed relief pitcher Brandon Eisert and infielder Jacob Gonzales on the 40-man roster, who they landed in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Pittsburgh also placed shortstop Konnor Griffin on the 60-day injured list , allowing both players a spot on the 40-man roster and then they'll eventually get a place on the 26-man roster.

Expect both Eisert and Gonzales to join the Pirates prior to the second game of the doubleheader vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

Why the Pirates DFA'd Cam Sanders

The Pirates optioned Sanders to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 10, along with fellow right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton, as they recalled rookie right-handed pitchers in Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly.

This marked the fifth time that the Pirates sent Sanders back down to the minor leagues and if they did it one more time, they would have to put him through waivers.

May 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Cam Sanders (64) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders didn't pitch well for the Pirates this season, posting an 8.68 ERA over nine appearances and 9.1 innings pitched, with both a 2.04 WHIP and a .250 batting average allowed (BAA).

He gave up three runs, including a two-run home run, in just two-thirds of an inning in his last game vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, marking a 10-5 defeat for the Pirates.

Sanders also struggled in 2025 with the Pirates, posting an 8.10 ERA over six outings and 6.2 innings pitched, giving him a combined 8.44 ERA over 15 MLB appearances.

The Pirates can keep Sanders if he passes waivers or will have to let another MLB team take a chance on him.

What Pirates Bullpen Looks Like Now

Eisert's addition gives the Pirates three southpaws, with both Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto mainstays in this bullpen.

He takes over from left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk , who the Pirates placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 1, with left elbow inflammation.

May 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Evan Sisk (48) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates currently have six right-handed relievers, along with Harrington and Kelly, which includes Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana.

Eisert will likely take the place of either Harrington or Kelly when the Pirates add him to the 40-man roster, sending them back down to Triple-A.

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