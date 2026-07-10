Pirates Make Decision on Struggling Dennis Santana

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are promoting two of their most promising pitching prospects as they work through a difficult pre-All Star stretch. With Antwone Kelly and Thomas Harrington making their way to the big league clubs, another roster might be imminent.

Don't expect the Pirates to make any moves revolving around maligned reliever Dennis Santana, however.

Despite his struggles, the Pirates have remained committed to their former closer and struggling bullpen arm. Manager Don Kelly said his stuff looked "better" after a recent 10-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves, and team writer Jason Mackey recently told 93.7 The Fan that there is no plan to send him down to the minors or designate him for assignment.

BREAKING: Pirates insider Jason Mackey says Dennis Santana will not be getting sent down to the minors or DFA'd tonight or tomorrow. The Pirates will get rid of Cam Sanders before Santana. Per Mackey. pic.twitter.com/1IBKuyOBP6 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 9, 2026

Why This Is a Mistake

The Pirates have put off their bullpen struggles all season long, and riding with Santana is yet another installment of this never-ending series. Yes, Santana was once a trusted and valued member of the bullpen. In 2025, he posted an impressive 2.18 ERA with 60 strikeouts over just over 70 innings pitched. He was a lockdown arm and a key piece of their plans heading in 2026, but that quickly changed.

Through 39.1 innings, he's been the polar opposite on the bump. He's already surpassed the 18 runs he allowed in 2025, surrendering 28 runs already with 26 of those runs counting as earned ones.

In his decline, the Pirates have not been able to establish a dependable routine in the bullpen. It's not totally his fault, as the entire group has struggled, but Santana was supposed to be the anchor. Now, Gregory Soto has stepped in as the closer and most trusted bullpen arm, but the team has still given up 459 total runs, the ninth-most in the MLB this season.

What Pirates Should Do

Kicking the can on Santana delays the inevitable. It slows down the Pirates' ability to add another bullpen arm that can actually help them win and it pushes Santana's eventual DFA back a few weeks.

Instead, the Pirates must act quickly to improve the roster. The bullpen is the weakest part of the team, and it will cost them a spot in the postseason. They have to be aggressive and ready to part with assets in order to bring in the help they need.

That means Santana's time with the Pirates should be ending soon. He's lost his ability to command the strike zone and get batters into tough situations, and it's time to move on before it's too late.

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