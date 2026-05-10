Top Pirates Prospect Dominating in Return From Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one prospect that they have high hopes for and is showing them he's finally putting it together in 2026.

Pirates outfield prospect Edward Florentino has had a great May with High-A Greensboro, which came after he finished his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton , as he returned from an ankle injury.

Florentino has slashed .269/.286/.500 for an OPS of .786 with Greensboro, with seven hits in 26 at-bats, two home runs and seven RBI in his first six games.

It's a great start for Florentino this month and is an encouraging sign for his development moving forward in a pivotal 2026 for him.

Florentino Bouncing Back From Injury

Florentino suffered his ankle injury in mid-February, after just a few Spring Training games, which kept him out for the next month.

He restarted baseball activities in late-March and eventually began his rehab assignment with Bradenton on April 19.

Tampa Tarpons won 4-1 over the Bradenton Marauders at Bradenton's LECOM Park Wednesday evening June, 29, 2022. On Sunday July 3, 2022, Bradenton Marauders will again host the Tampa Tarpons, starting at 6:30 p.m. with a Independence Day celebration post-game fireworks show. For more information visit milb.com/bradenton/tickets/promotions. Sar Bradenton Marauders 28 | THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florentino excelled with Bradenton, slashing .321/.500/.750 for an OPS of 1.250, with nine hits in 28 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, 11 walks to seven strikeouts and two stolen bases.

He has continued his play with those two home runs for Greensboro, both of which were big time hits out to right-center field and right field, respectively, while taking both pitches above the top of the strike zone.

He has started 12 games at center field, including all six games for Greensboro, where he should feature at for most of his time there.

Why Florentino is the Next Great Pirates Talent

Florentino is one of the top rated prospects in baseball, with Baseball America having him at No. 21 and MLB Pipeline ranking him No. 41.

He will soon become the Pirates top position player prospect, once shortstop Konnor Griffin graduates in the next week or so.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Florentino had an excellent 2025 campaign, his first full season in the United States, after the Pirates signed him as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic for $395,000 in January 2024.

Batting Average On-Base % Slugging % OPS .290 .400 .548 .948

Hits Doubles HR RBI BB/K SB 84 23 16 59 49/78 35

He is just 19 years old, but Florentino can do just about everything, like hitting for contact and power, showing speed on the base paths, and having good plate discipline.

Florentino stands 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and is a force at the plate, but is also a solid fielder as well and is continuing his play in center field.

If he continues developing the way he has, Florentino could become a seriously great player for the Pirates in the next few years.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!