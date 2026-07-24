Pirates DFA Veteran Starting Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made numerous roster changes and one that included moving on from one of their starting pitchers.

The Pirates announced that they designated right-handed starting pitcher José Urquidy for assignment on July 24, amongst some other moves they made.

Pittsburgh did this as they selected the contract of catcher Shawn Ross and placed him on the 26-man roster after putting catcher Rafael Flores Jr. on the 7-day injured list with concussion symptoms.

The Pirates needed space on the 40-man roster for Ross, so Urquidy gets placed on waivers so Ross can join it.

Urquidy's Tenure With Pirates

Pittsburgh signed Urquidy to a one-year, $1.5 million contract back on Feb. 5, bringing him on as a starting pitcher option and veteran for a young pitching staff.

He had previous success with the Houston Astros, winning the 2022 World Series, and working with now-Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy, who took over his new role ahead of this season.

Mar 9, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There was some concern about Urquidy, who hadn't pitched at the major league level with consistency since 2023, as he underwent season-ending elbow surgery in June 2024 and pitched just twice with the Detroit Tigers in 2025.

Urquidy struggled in Spring Training, posting a 9.28 ERA over 10.2 innings in three starts and four outings, with a .319 batting average allowed and a 1.69 WHIP.

The Pirates went with Carmen Mlodzinski as the fifth starter instead of Urquidy, who they placed in the bullpen on their Opening Day roster

Urquidy struggled in his short stint with the Pirates, posting an 8.53 ERA over five appearances and 6.1 innings pitched, with a .441 BAA and a 2.68 WHIP.

He gave up four runs, one earned run, in the 8-2 loss to the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on April 8, gave up the winning run to the Chicago Cubs in the 7-6 loss at Wrigley Field on April 12 and then allowed four runs and a home run in one inning of relief in the 16-5 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 13.

The Pirates sent Urquidy down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 17 and he spent the past three months with them before the DFA.

Urquidy posted a 5-4 record over 17 starts and a 3.66 ERA over 83.2 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts to 18 walks, a .227 BAA and a 1.05 WHIP, having much more success at Triple-A.

The Pirates could keep Urquidy if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but it's likely another team will take a chance on the veteran.

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