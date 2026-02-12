Pirates Make Free Agent Pitcher Signing Official

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made another important free agent signing this winter, adding to their pitching depth for 2026.

The Pirates announced they officially signed right-handed pitcher José Urquidy to a one-year deal, reportedly for $1.5 million.

Urquidy will wear the No. 65 jersey, taking over from outfielder Jack Suwinski, who will now wear the No. 24 jersey.

The Pirates date for pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training was Feb. 11 and Urquidy is now an important part of that group down in Bradenton, Fla.

Where He Will Fit for the Pirates

Urquidy has most of his experience as a starting pitcher, but him getting a spot in the rotation isn't set just yet.

The Pirates have looked for left-handed starting pitching this offseason, but general manager Ben Cherington said that he's not set on just looking at one type of thrower, which makes sense with the Urquidy signing.

Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski is working as both a starter and a reliever this offseason and could land the fifth spot in the rotation over Urquidy, with right-handers in Paul Skenes , Mitch Keller, Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler taking the first four spots.

Urquidy provides the Pirates depth for the starting rotation, but also as someone that can serve as a long reliever, taking on innings out of the bullpen and easing the workload on others.

The Pirates can also option Urquidy to the minor leagues, but it's likely the Pirates see him as an important part of their pitching staff this season and will want him on the Opening Day roster.

José Urquidy's Pitch Mix

Urquidy has a vast pitch mix, which helps him against opposing hitters, who then have to decide what he'll throw when they face him.

He heavily relied on his four-seam fastball for most of his career, generally at or more than 50% of the time. It's not an over-powering fastball by any means, generally around 92-93 mph,

Urquidy mixes in a few other pitches in his arsenal, which includes a changeup, curveball and a sweeper, while also utilizing both a sinker and a cutter.

His changeup and curveball both worked well back in 2023, his last full-year pitching, with a .172 batting average allowed (BAA) on his changeup and a .174 BAA on his curveball.

Urquidy's sweeper, that may even turn into a slider, but was more effective than his .264 BAA showed, with an expected BAA of .234, a whiff rate of 36.8% and a Stuff+ rating of 115.

He hasn't pitched much in the past two seasons, so Spring Training should give the Pirates and fans a better idea of what he's throwing heading into 2026.

Important Background for Urquidy

Urquidy has a relationship with new Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy, who was his pitching coach with the Astros.

Murphy had great success with the Astros the past four seasons in that role and then as assistant pitching coach in 2021 and minor league pitching coordinator the previous two years.

Urquidy spent his final three seasons with Murphy, where he put up solid numbers as a crucial part of the Astros rotation.

Stat Total Record (Starts/Appearances) 24-14 (58/65) ERA (Innings Pitched) 4.09 (334.1) Strikeouts/Walks 269/82 WHIP 1.16 K/9 (K/BB) 7.2 (3.28)

His most productive season came in 2022, as he made 28 starts in 29 appearances for Houston, with a 13-8 record, a 3.94 ERA over 164.1 innings pitched, 134 strikeouts to 38 walks, a 1.17 WHIP and a .244 BAA.

Urquidy only pitched once in that postseason, but still earned a World Series ring. He has extensive playoff experience too, with a 4-2 record in eight starts and 15 appearances, a 4.08 ERA over 46.1 innings pitched, 44 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .242 BAA and a 1.23 WHIP.

He also hails from Mazatlan in Mexico, who he'll pitch for in the upcoming World Baseball Classic this spring.

Injury Concerns?

Urquidy hasn't pitched much the past two seasons, and the last three campaigns have been a struggle for him in terms of staying on the mound.

He had right shoulder discomfort that kept him out for three months in the 2023 season, and he then underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024.

Urquidy didn't get back on the mound until August of last season, spending most of his time with Triple-A Toledo in the Detroit Tigers' minor league system.

He posted a 2.91 ERA over 21.2 innings pitched in eight starts and 11 games with both Toledo and Single-A Lakeland during a rehab assignment.

Urquidy only pitched in two games for the Tigers last season, giving up two earned runs over 2.1 innings pitched, which marked his first time back pitching at the major league level for almost two years.

If he can stay healthy, the Pirates have a solid pitcher under a cheap contract that could give them good production in 2026.

