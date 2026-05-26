Pirates Manager Backs Konnor Griffin After Ejection

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly has shown support for his players during his more than year-tenure and did so once again for shortstop Konnor Griffin.

Griffin tried to duck out of the way of a 96 mph sinker Chicago Cubs right-handed starting pitcher Ben Brown threw on the first pitch of the at-bat in the bottom of the second inning, but it clipped his helmet, so Griffin took off his batting gear and walked to first base.

The umpires didn't initially rule it as a hit by pitch, so Pirates manager Don Kelly challenged it and then third base umpire Dan Bellino ruled that it was not a hit by pitch after the review from New York.

Kelly was infuriated and argued with Bellino, getting in his face and earning an ejection , his second in the past three games.

Video replay shows that the ball clips the brim of Griffin's helmet, before going into the glove of Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya, which was why Griffin started walking to first base.

HOW DO YOU NOT SEE THIS IN NEW YORK?!?! https://t.co/nbbDTUm2Xm pic.twitter.com/KmhahnRJRO — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) May 25, 2026

Kelly spoke postgame and was confident that the ball hit Griffin and that he will always trust his rookie shortstop, particularly in a moment like that.

"Yeah, I did. Seeing the replay, felt like it definitely grazed his helmet," Kelly said. "You've got a kid in Konnor Griffin that is not going to lie. Like, there is no way that Konnor griffin is going to lie about that. The way that he reacted in the moment — he's didn't even look at the umpire. He turned around, took his stuff off and went down the first base.

"I will always have Konnor's back and all the guys' back. I think that getting to know Konnor over the short time that I have — we don't have anybody on the team that would lie in that type of situation, but especially Konnor

Why it's Crucial Kelly Sticks Up For Griffin

Kelly has earned three ejections this season, which is the most of any National League manager and also tied for MLB-lead with Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton, who was Pirates manager from 2020-25 and who Kelly was bench coach under.

Griffin is an incredibly important player to the Pirates, who they signed to a franchise-record nine-year, $140 million contract extension on April 8 and is just 20 years old.

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He has had three hit by pitches this season, avoiding injury, and most recently in the 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 19.

Griffin took 21 hit by pitches in the minor leagues in 2025, which included three straight games for Double-A Altoona where that happened.

Kelly was previously ejected twice this season for arguing check-swing calls , but this moment is a crucial one for him, as he has to make sure his star player is protected.

It's frustrating for Kelly that New York didn't see the ball clipping Griffin's helmet, but actions like that go a long way towards building trust between him and his players over a long season.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!