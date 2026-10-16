Pirates Have Easy Choice With Nick Gonzales

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have a very easy choice to make when it comes to infielder Nick Gonzales.

The Pirates are entering a critical offseason. The 2026 season had a few successes that cannot be denied. They won 82 games, which was an 11-game increase from their 2025 totals. They also had eight batters hit 10 home runs or more. Lastly, the pitching performances from starters like Jared Jones and Braxton Ashcraft should give the team plenty of hope regarding their rotational depth entering next season.

There are a few looming issues that must be resolved. One of them is what the team should do with infielder Nick Gonzales. Except, it shouldn't be a question as to what the Buccos should do. Entering another year of arbitration, the Pirates should take whatever salary he is awarded and avoid any type of long-term negotiations.

Brandon Lowe Replacement

The unfortunate reality for the Pirates is that their 2026 second baseman, Brandon Lowe, will most likely be playing for another organization in 2027. After belting 35 home runs and plating 96 runs batted in, Lowe is in line for a massive payday that the Pirates historically don't hand out.

Replacing Lowe's power will be a struggle, but they already have a second baseman on the roster that can get on base just as frequently. That player is Gonzales. He batted .303, which ranked sixth in the MLB.

The problem with Gonzales's 2026 campaign was his defensive inefficiencies. This past season, he played all over after the team acquired Lowe, landing primarily at third base. Despite the Pirates consistently putting him at the hot corner (he started 101 games at third base), he felt out of position all year long. Moving back to second base might be the thing that solves his defensive woes , as it's his natural position and where he played the most throughout his baseball career.

It's a simple suggestion, but sometimes the simple move is the one that makes the biggest difference.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Modest Salary and an Uncertain Future

The other unfortunate reality is the looming lockout. There is no guarantee a baseball season will happen in 2027, but the players and organizations have to move forward like there will be until otherwise notified.

For Gonzales, it's terrible timing. Pirates On SI's Dom Campbell recently wrote about the arbitration projections, and Gonzales is projected to make somewhere between $3 and $4 million for the 2027 season.

His relatively low salary is what makes him both an easy choice for the Pirates to retain. It's also what makes him a top target for any team in need of offensive improvements. For the right contender, Gonzales gives them the added pop that could put them over the top.

While the Pirates sort all of this out, they have an easy decision to make. They let the arbitration process play out with Gonzales and hope their starting second baseman for 2027 comes back.

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