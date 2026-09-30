Pirates Uncertain of Nick Gonzales' Defensive Future

PITTSBURGH — Nick Gonzales was one of the Pittsburgh Pirates' better hitters in 2026, but his defensive placement for the future is unknown.

Gonzales struggled massively at third base this season, a position he hadn't played prior to this year, but it was still a big problem for him throughout.

The Pirates have only begun the offseason, but Gonzales' future is one that general manager Ben Cherington and manager Don Kelly aren't set on yet.

"I don't know," Cherington said in his final press conference on Sept. 26. "Donnie and I are making our way through exit meetings with players, and in our conversation with Nick, that was the answer is we don't know yet, and we might not know until later in the offseason.

"Believe in him as a player. Believe that every time his back has been against the wall, he's fought back and found a way to improve. He was asked to do something really hard this year. He was asked to play third base, which he really hadn't done much of.

"So we just need more information on what the roster looks like, I think, before we can answer that question. But as soon as we have more clarity, we'll deliver it to him. And when he's had clarity, he's usually done good things when he has clarity."

The Issue with Nick Gonzales Defensively

The Pirates moved Nick Gonzales over to third base for the 2026 season, as they traded for second baseman Brandon Lowe, who started 133 of 138 games at the position.

Gonzales, a former second baseman, moved to third base for playing time, and started 101 of 112 games for the Pirates in 2026.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) fields a ground ball for an out against Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (not pictured) during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a rough season for Gonzales, posting -15 defensive runs saved (DRS) and -11 outs above average (OAA), both the worst marks for any third baseman in 2026 (minimum 850 innings played).

Gonzales also played third base far less frequently towards the end of the season, with 10 starts in 14 games played over the final 42 games.

His primary position is second base, but he has also struggled there in his career, with -17 DRS and -11 DRS in 2025, his last year starting there primarily.

Gonzales' struggles make it difficult for the Pirates to decide where to put him, especially, as Cherington mentioned, before they make roster moves.

What the Pirates Do Going Forward

Gonzales had his best season at the plate , batting .303/.367/.388 for an OPS of .755, finishing fourth in the National League and sixth in MLB in batting average .

The Pirates could move him back to second base, especially if they don't re-sign Lowe, but that's a big downgrade offensively, with Lowe hitting 35 home runs, and defensively, as Lowe improved drastically in that area.

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws to first base for the final out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh also has Jared Triolo as a third base option, who isn't a better hitter than Gonzales but is much better defensively, with a Gold Glove Award in 2024 as a utility player.

The Pirates may also try to sign a power-hitting third baseman, and Gonzales could become the odd man out for next season.

Gonzales likely has a future in Pittsburgh, but if he doesn't improve defensively, it's going to become tougher to find him playing time.

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