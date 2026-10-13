Pirates Player Whose Trade Value May Never Be Higher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will make some big moves this offseason, which will include a few trades.

Under general manager Ben Cherington, the Pirates have shown they aren't afraid to trade young players to bolster their roster for the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh faces a crucial 2027 campaign after finishing 82-80 in 2026 and will aim for its first postseason since 2015.

One player the Pirates may consider trading is infielder Nick Gonzales, who is coming off his best season in 2026.

Why the Pirates Could Trade Nick Gonzales This Offseason

Gonzales was excellent from the plate in 2026, batting .303/.367/.388 for an OPS of .755 in 148 games, with 167 hits, 27 doubles, six home runs and 61 RBI.

He ranked fourth in the National League and sixth in MLB with his .303 batting average , plus 10th in the National League and 20th in baseball with his .367 on-base percentage.

Aug 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) hits a RBI single in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzales showed improvement at the plate, and strong with runners in scoring position (RISP), batting .322/.393/.409 for an OPS of .802.

His offensive achievements were undercut by his defensive shortcomings, as he struggled massively in his first season at third base.

Gonzales posted -15 defensive runs saved (DRS) and -11 outs above average (OAA), both the worst marks for any third baseman in 2026 (minimum 850 innings played).

Why Gonzales Has The Highest Trade Value He'll Ever Have

Cherington said in his final press conference of the year that they don't know where Gonzales fits at best defensively and would figure that out this offseason.

Another team could look at Gonzales and see a place for him in their lineup and in the infield, especially at second base, his main position, and inquire about trading for him.

Sep 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) in the field against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzales is arbitration-eligible for the first time, and any team that would trade for him would get three years of team control.

If they are convinced they can fix Gonzales' defensive struggles, then another team might be enticed by his bat and team control.

The Pirates may not trade Gonzales for next season, and if he continues his struggles defensively, while not performing to his best at the plate, it would tank his trade value.

Will the Pirates Trade Gonzales?

Gonzales won't cost the Pirates much in 2026, with a projected arbitration salary of $3.1 million, so this wouldn't be much of a salary dump.

The Pirates potentially trading Gonzales really comes down to whether they re-sign Brandon Lowe for 2027 and beyond.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe was excellent for the Pirates: a left-handed power bat who improved massively on defense and was a clubhouse leader.

He will command a serious contract as a free agent, and if the Pirates don't re-sign him, it would be surprising to see them move Gonzales.

Gonzales would likely be the starting second baseman for 2027 if they don't re-sign Lowe, moving him back to his natural position.

The Pirates could still keep Gonzales, even if they re-sign Lowe. Still, his defensive struggles at third base may see his playing opportunities dwindle, with utility man Jared Triolo, a Gold Glove winner, taking over third base more often.

Pittsburgh may, along with re-signing Lowe, try to find a more experienced third baseman/right-handed power bat that hits lefties, in place of Gonzales.

An impending lockout, which will come when the collective bargaining agreement expires at midnight on Dec. 2, will impact roster decisions.

Gonzales may stay with the Pirates because of that, but it seems that anything is an option for how the front office proceeds with their infielder.

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