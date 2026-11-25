PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have roster needs they must address this offseason, which include a few different positions.

Second base is one area the Pirates don't have an answer for yet, as Brandon Lowe is still a free agent and can sign anywhere.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the Pirates are looking for that second baseman, and when one of the free agents eventually signs, then the rest should follow.

"The free-agent market at second base might be as strong as it’s been in years, with Lowe, [Jazz} Chisholm [Jr.], Luis Arraez and Gleyber Torres all available," Feinsand wrote.

The [New York] Yankees, [New York] Mets, Pirates, [Cincinnati] Reds, [Detroit] Tigers and [Toronto] Blue Jays are all in the second-base market to varying levels, but with so many strong options, it may just take one to sign for the other dominoes to fall.

Pirates Working to Re-Sign Brandon Lowe

The optimal offseason for the Pirates would be re-signing Lowe and keeping him with the team for the foreseeable future.

Lowe was everything that the Pirates wanted when they landed him via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays: a left-handed power bat who dominated at PNC Park , a clubhouse leader and their nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, honoring those who do work in the community.

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also went from one of the worst defensive second basemen to a National League Gold Glove Award finalist, making him the Pirates' best player in 2026.

Lowe has his first real shot at free agency and is going after it, formally rejecting the qualifying offer ($23.15 million) that the Pirates offered him for 2027.

The Pirates have a shot at signing Lowe, keeping him as one of their best hitters and clubhouse leaders, but he has interest from both the Yankees and Blue Jays, two big-market clubs that can and will spend more money.

If the Pirates don't end up signing Lowe, there are other free-agents the Pirates can turn to .

What Other Second Baseman Free Agents Make Sense for Pirates?

There are three other top free agent second basemen that the Pirates could go after if Lowe signs elsewhere.

Gleyber Torres could fill Lowe's spot at second in the batting order, serving as a strong contact-hitter with some power, decent defense and another veteran option.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was someone the Pirates showed trade interest in at the 2024 deadline, but the Yankees ended up signing him.

Aug 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chisholm is only 29 and will command a big contract, so that likely puts the Pirates out of the running for his signature, even if he would provide similar left-handed power that Lowe did.

Luis Arraez is a three-time batting champion and, like Lowe, made great strides defensively, but lacks his counterpart's power.

The Pirates would get great contact from Arraez, but without his power, spending the money it would take to keep him long-term would not be something they would be interested in.