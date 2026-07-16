Pirates End Long Opening Day Drought With 2027 Schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates now know who and when they'll play for next season, but there is a big alteration to what they are used to.

The Pirates will open the season against the Athletics and host them at PNC Park, March 25-27, with Opening Day on the 25th, meaning they'll start this season in Pittsburgh.

It marks the first time the Pirates have began a season at home since 2016, when they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park 4-1 on April 3, a sellout crowd of 39,500 in attendance.

Pittsburgh also makes it five straight seasons they've opened up their home slate against an American League team, doing so vs. the Chicago White Sox in 2023, the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 and 2026 and the New York Yankees in 2025.

The Pirates went on the road for 10 straight seasons before finally having Opening Day as their first game of the season.

Pittsburgh faced the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in 2017, the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in 2018, the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in 2019 and 2023, the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in 2020 and 2022, the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in 2021, the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in 2024 and 2025 and the New York Mets at Citi Field in 2026.

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