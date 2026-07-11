Pirates Postpone Brewers Game, Makeup Date Announced

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers readied themselves for a big series against each other, but won't get to play when they though they originally would.

The Pirates announced that they postponed the series opener vs. the Brewers at PNC Park on July 10 and will play the game the following day as a double header.

This game will now take place the following day on July 11, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. It is now a doubleheader between the Pirates and Brewers, as the second game of the series will still take place at 4:05 p.m. as well.

Pittsburgh and Milwaukee originally started this game in a rain delay , which only pushed first pitch back about 10 minutes, before going into an indefinite delay and then eventually postponement announced at 8:10 p.m.

Rain Delays Impacting Recent Pirates Games

It is the first postponement for the Pirates this season, and marked the sixth game impacted by rain this season, with the other five games dealing with just rain delays.

Pittsburgh only had one postponement last year, which came vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 18, 2025, then both teams played in a doubleheader on June 19.

May 28, 2013; Detroit, MI, USA; The tarp remains on the field during a rain delay before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates dealt with a rain delay in their previous game with the Atlanta Braves , which saw a 35-minute stoppage after the fifth inning in the 10-5 loss on July 9.

Pittsburgh also had two rain delays vs. the Cincinnati Reds in their past homestand on June 27, with a 35-minute delay for first pitch, then June 28, an hour delay in the eighth inning.

There are thunderstorms forecasted for the doubleheader, so that may complicate things there, but the series finale on July 12 looks clear and sunny.

Pirates Face Crucial Series vs. Brewers

The Pirates need wins and they need them quickly if they're going to stay in the National League Wild Card race.

Pittsburgh is five games back in the NL Wild Card right now, with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins all at 52 wins.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) slides home to score a run ahead of a tag by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates are also surrounded by other teams like the St. Louis Cardinals (48-44, 3.0 GB), Washington Nationals (48-46, 4.0 GB), Arizona Diamondbacks (46-47, 5.5 GB) and the San Diego Padres (46-47, 5.5 GB), who are all still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh takes on one of the best teams in baseball in Milwaukee, 59-34, who have the second-best record in MLB and are seven games ahead in the NL Central.

There's 68 games remaining for the Pirates and three before the All-Star break, so they'll need to win this series vs. the Brewers and then continue that play on in the second half of 2026.

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