Pirates vs. Braves 6-4 Battle Delayed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to make a comeback, but have to remain patient with severe weather in the area.

The series finale between the Pirates and Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 9 entered a rain delay at the end of the fifth inning at 2:29 p.m., with the Braves leading 6-4.

Thunderstorms are in the area and are forecasted to come right through Pittsburgh, with rain already coming down.

Pittsburgh's groundscrew quickly put down the tarp ahead of the rain and will wait until they can get back out there and have the field ready for competition once again.

This is the second straight homestand for the Pirates with a rain delay, as they had two vs. the Cincinnati Reds, June 27.

The first rain delay set back the first pitch of the second game of the series by 35 minutes, moving it from 4:05 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. The second rain delay took place in the bottom of the eighth inning and lasted about an hour, from 4:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh has hit three home runs vs. Atlanta, but needs some more offense and a better bullpen showing to avoid defeat.

Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation

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