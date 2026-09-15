Pirates Facing Massive Uphill Battle in Wild Card Race

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are almost done with the 2026 season, and it'll come even sooner if they don't start a winning streak.

The Pirates are 75-75, .500, with 12 games remaining, and are seven games back of the third spot in the National League Wild Card race, which the San Diego Padres (82-68) currently occupy.

Pittsburgh is just five games away from elimination, and they almost have to win every single game to come close.

It's no easy challenge for the Pirates, but one they need to meet and attack, no matter what happens in the next two weeks.

Where Pirates Stand in NL Wild Card Race

Team Record (Win %) Games Ahead/Back Elimination Number Chicago Cubs 84-67 (.556) +1.5 Philadelphia Phillies 83-67 (.553) +1.0 San Diego Padres 82-68 (.547) - Arizona Diamondbacks 80-71 (.530) 2.5 9 Pittsburgh Pirates 75-75 (.500) 7.0 5 St. Louis Cardinals 75-76 (.497) 7.5 4 Miami Marlins 74-77 (.490) 8.5 3

Four teams are in the best spots in the NL Wild Card race: the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies in the top two spots, the Padres in third and the Arizona Diamondbacks just 2.5 games back.

Pittsburgh finds itself far behind that pack, despite playing better baseball in September, winning eight of 12 games, including series wins over the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels at PNC Park, then a sweep of the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

Sep 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) and second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) high five after the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't help the Pirates that they lost two of three games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field this past weekend, including blowing a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning on Sept. 12, after southpaw Gregory Soto lost command and gave up two runs via a walk and a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded.

The Padres' September success is also making it difficult for the Pirates, as they've won eight straight games and gone 10-3 this month, with sweeps of the Washington Nationals and Giants, plus winning two of three games against the New York Yankees.

Arizona has stayed consistent, 7-5 in September, while both Chicago and Philadelphia haven't performed as well, going 5-7, but their better play in previous months means they could withstand a slump.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins are technically still in the race, but in a worse position than the Pirates, making their situations even more precarious.

How the Pirates Can Still Make the Postseason

It looks like the best way the Pirates can still finish the season with a playoff berth is by winning all or almost every game.

The Pirates begin a nine-game homestand this week, facing the Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 15-17), the Kansas City Royals (Sept. 18-20) and the Cardinals (Sept. 22-24), before finishing the season against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park (Sept. 25-27).

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) and designated hitter Brandon Lowe (5) celebrate after both players hit ninth inning solo home runs to help defeat the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miwaukee has the best record in baseball (93-57) and is trying to maintain the top spot in the NL, as the Los Angeles Dodgers are close in second place (91-59).

The other three series are easier for the Pirates, as the Royals and Tigers are out of playoff contention and the Cardinals will likely be in the same spot next week.

Pittsburgh has to win at least 10 games, while also hoping for big collapses from the Padres and Diamondbacks to make it, a situation that's not great to be in at this time of the year.

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