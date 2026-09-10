Pirates Getting Closer in NL Wild Card Race

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates are playing some of their best baseball in September and staying alive in the quest for the playoffs.

The Pirates started their six-game Chicago road trip by taking the first two games against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, 9-3 on Sept. 8 and 4-2 on Sept. 9.

It marked the fifth-straight series win for the Pirates, their longest series winning streak. They have 10 wins in their past 14 games dating back to Aug. 24 and have taken home three-straight wins as well.

The Pirates are now 73-73, .500 for the first time since Aug. 3, and have a shot at making more progress in the National League Wild Card Race.

Where the Pirates Stand in the NL WIld Card Race

Team Record (Win %) Games Ahead/Back Philadelphia Phillies 82-64 (.562) +4.0 Chicago Cubs 81-66 (.551) +2.5 San Diego Padres 78-68 (.534) - Arizona Diamondbacks 78-69 (.531) 0.5 Pittsburgh Pirates 73-73 (.500) 5.0 Miami Marlins 72-75 6.5 St. Louis Cardinals 72-75 6.5

The Pirates are back to .500, but are five games behind the San Diego Padres , who are 78-68 and won their past four games and five of their past six with a series win over the New York Yankees and a sweep of the Washington Nationals, both at Petco Park.

Another NL West team close by is the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have won four of their past six games and just dropped out of the third and final spot after their last loss.

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have had some positive developments, as the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals both lost three-straight games and are now three games below .500.

Miami suffered a sweep to the New York Mets at loanDepot Park, and St. Louis suffered a sweep to the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, both Sept. 7-9.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs remain in the top two NL Wild Card spots, even with the Cubs losing their last four games.

What's Next For the Pirates?

The Pirates still have the series finale against the White Sox and can go for the sweep, which would be their fifth this season and first of the second half of 2026.

Pittsburgh has 15 games remaining, which includes a series this weekend against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sept. 11-13.

Jul 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly (top) tags Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) out at home plate attempting to score to end the during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates then have their final homestand, which is nine games long, including the Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 15-17), the Kansas City Royals (Sept. 18-20), and the Cardinals (Sept. 22-24).

Pittsburgh closes out its season with a weekend road series against the Detroit Tigers (Sept. 25-27) at Comerica Park.

The Pirates face the best team in baseball in the Brewers and then two NL Wild Card teams in the Cubs and Brewers, all of which are NL Central battles too, which will make for some tough series, but also will show if they deserve to make the postseason.

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