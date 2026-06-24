Pirates Finally Getting Something From Mitch Keller

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitching is a key part to the team's success and they'll need the very best from them heading into the second half of 2026.

Veteran right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller is someone that the Pirates must get consistent performances from and his last two starts have shown promise in him doing just that.

Keller has given up just four earned runs over 11.1 innings pitched his past two outings for a 3.18 ERA, a good number for him and a stark contrast to how he's thrown over the last month.

He's not quite at the top of his game, but Keller getting back to having more consistent starts would be massive for the Pirates moving forward.

Overview of Keller's Last Two Starts

The first inning vs. the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 16 couldn't have gone much worse for Keller, as he loaded the bases with just one out.

Keller would get the second out and appeared to get out of the inning with a grounder, but first baseman Spencer Horwitz overthrew him, allowing all three runs to score, with a fourth run coming next off an RBI-double.

All four of those runs were unearned, but Keller could've have let the outing get worse and end up like his last six starts , where he posted an 8.70 ERA.

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Keller instead settled in and allowed just three hits and a walk the rest of the way, getting into the sixth inning and only departing after allowing a solo home run to third baseman Zack Gelof.

He ended up with a season-high seven strikeouts and gave the Pirates a chance to make a comeback, as they would end up winning 6-5.

Keller maintained that kind of performance in his last start vs. the Seattle Mariners in the series opener at PNC Park on June 23, giving up just three earned runs over six innings.

He got 15 fly outs/pop outs vs. the Mariners and kept the road team relatively ineffective throughout the start, aside from the two home runs he gave up, which ended up giving him a loss in the 3-2 defeat.

Keller was pleased with his outing for the most part, especially against a solid lineup, but still thought he could've done better overall.

"Yeah, definitely a lot of positives from the way it's been going," Keller said. "Yeah, just a couple pitches I would want back, obviously. Good team, a couple guys made a good couple of swings. Just not enough."

Keller Still Wants Better in 2026

These two starts are big for Keller, but this season hasn't gone exactly as he would've wanted it to.

Keller had a 2.87 ERA through his first eight starts , with a 4-1 record, six quality starts (at least six innings pitched, no more than three earned runs allowed), a .206 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.04 WHIP.

May 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Justin Berl-Imagn Images | Justin Berl-Imagn Images

His last eight starts have not gone so well , with a 7.19 ERA over 41.1 innings pitched and 1-4 record, even with his last two starts

Keller is taking a different mentality than he has prior, going right after hitters and trying to get the first stirke, not falling behind and putting himself in bad counts.

He threw 50% (12/24) first pitch strikes against the Athletics and then threw 65% (17/26) first pitch strikes against the Athletics, which he credits to utilizing his entire pitch mix.

"I think just getting back to what I'm good at," Keller said on his last two starts. "I mean, I throw six different pitches. And using those to get ahead rather than just handcuffing myself to a couple. Just keeping it open."

Pirates manager Don Kelly knows just how important Keller is, with a relatively young and inexperienced starting rotation, aside from Paul Skenes , with Braxton Ashcraft , Bubba Chandler and the recently returned Jared Jones.

Kelly praised Keller for his outings, noticing his improvements and that him getting deeper into these starts is something Kelly knows his veteran starter can do more this season.

"I thought Mitch pitched really well tonight and did pitch into the seventh. Unfortunately, ran into some trouble there. I don't even know what he ended up at, low 90s I think. But did a real nice job and induced contact early. Those guys, every time they go out, they go out there to pitch deeper into the game. They're trying to do that and just to be more efficient in outings. And I thought Mitch did that tonight."

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