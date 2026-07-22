Pirates Make First Base Change Before Yankees Game

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates have two games on the same day against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium and will have some interesting lineups for both of their contests.

The Pirates have Tyler Callihan at first base in the first game of the doubleheader against the Yankees on July 22, a rare start for him at this position.

Callihan has started at first base just three times prior, most recently in the first game of the doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 18, against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 9 and then first doing so vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Field on July 4.

He also previously played at the position when Spencer Horwitz went off injured against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on June 24, from the fifth inning onwards, and then in the ninth inning vs. the Braves on July 7.

Pirates Have Solid Utility Option in Callihan

The Pirates landed Callihan back in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on March 4, with right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas going the other way.

Callihan eventually got his MLB call-up to the Pirates on May 28 and he's been with the team ever since, batting .241/.319/.446 for an OPS of .765 in 34 games, with 20 hits in 83 at-bats, 13 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 15 RBI.

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tyler Callihan (37) hits a three run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His best game came in the 9-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on June 10, where he hit two home runs , his first two in the major leagues, a solo home run in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 2-1 and then a three-home run in the seventh inning, putting the Pirates up 7-6 after they trailed 6-1.

He's featured all over for the Pirates, with seven starts in nine games in right field, six starts in seven games in left field, four starts in five games at third base , two starts in five games at second base and three starts in five games at first base.

Callihan has also pitched in three games for the Pirates, featuring late on in blowouts and throwing three scoreless innings.

The Pirates have gotten the most out of Callihan and his willingness and ability to play in different positions make him a valuable part of this team.

Pirates Lineup vs. Yankees in Game 1 of Doubleheader

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Center Field Switch Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Ryan O'Hearn Designated Hitter Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Jacob Gonzalez Shortstop Left Henry Davis Catcher Right Tyler Callihan First Base Left

The Pirates will have their normal outfield vs. the Yankees, with Jake Mangum back in center field and hitting leadoff, Bryan Reynolds in left field and hitting third, plus Esmerlyn Valdez in right field and hitting fourth.

Mangum didn't feature in the 8-5 loss to the Yankees on July 20 and played in left field in the 7-1 win over the Guardians on July 19.

Jul 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Gonzalez takes over at shortstop and bats seventh after not starting last game, while second baseman Brandon Lowe bats second and third baseman Nick Gonzales hits sixth in this game.

Ryan O'Hearn stays in the lineup and bats fifth, but will serve as designated hitter and get a game off from fielding.

Henry Davis is also still in at catcher and bats eighth and Mitch Keller takes the mound against former Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole, back pitching for the Yankees after Tommy John surgery last year.

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