Pirates' Jake Mangum Suffers Injury Before Yankees Game

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a number of injuries this season and have another one to a key member of their lineup.

The Pirates scratched center fielder Jake Mangum from the lineup with left foot discomfort ahead of their second game of the doubleheader and series finale against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 22.

Mangum played center field in the first game of the doubleheader, with two hits and an RBI-single in the 10th inning of the 5-3 win in extra innings.

The Pirates announced that the team's medical staff is evaluating Mangum and they will provide an update when they have one.

Billy Cook will take over in center field with Mangum leaving the lineup and bat ninth for the Pirates.

Jake Mangum Playing Vital Role for Pirates

Mangum has had a strong season , batting .303/.353/.375 for an OPS of .728 in 81 games, with 76 hits, 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 21 RBI and 19 stolen bases.

He also took over as starting center fielder, following Oneil Cruz fracturing his hand , and has made some great plays, while building an outfield partnership with left fielder Bryan Reynolds and star rookie Esmerlyn Valdez.

Jun 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (28) makes a catch for an out in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mangum hit .308/.352/.398 for an OPS of .751 in 35 games, with 41 hits, seven doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 RBI and eight stolen bases, before the doubleheader and after taking over as the Pirates starting center fielder.

He joined the Pirates, along with second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery, in trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, with all three playing big roles for the Pirates in 2026.

Mangum also worked as the fourth outfielder when Cruz was healthy, starting 15 games in left field and eight games in right field.

This marks the second injury Mangum has had this season, as he went on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain , that kept him out from May 8 to May 17.

Where Pirates Turn if Mangum is Out Long-Term

Cook will likely get much more time in center field, especially if the Pirates are facing left-handed pitching, like they are doing so against Yankees southpaw Max Fried in this game.

The Pirates do have options, but only those who can play in the corner outfield spots, like utility players in Tyler Callihan and Jared Triolo, plus Ryan O'Hearn.

Pittsburgh could recall Jhostynxon Garcia, who has been playing in center field for Triple-A Indianapolis and is his natural position.

Garcia does have a promising right-handed bat, so the Pirates may decide to bring him up until Cruz returns in early August or Mangum comes back before that.

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