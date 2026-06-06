Pirates Rookie Makes First Third Base Start

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a few lineup alterations against the Atlanta Braves, which included naming a new third baseman.

Rookie Tyler Callihan will make his first start at third base and just his second game played their in the major leagues, as the Pirates take on the Braves in the second game of the series at Truist Park on June 6.

This is also Callihan's first ever start for the Pirates, who traded for him back on March 4, sending right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas in return.

It's a new infield for the Pirates, but one that gives Callihan a chance to show why he belongs at this level moving forward.

What the Pirates Need From Tyler Callihan

Callihan joined the Pirates on May 28, as shortstop Konnor Griffin couldn't field due to a right arm flexor strain, which landed him on the 10-day injured list on May 31.

The Pirates needed depth at middle infielder and Callihan provides that role for them, featuring as another utility option that can play multiple positions.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Tyler Callihan (37) hits an RBI double against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Callihan last started in the major leagues for the Reds agains the Braves at Truist Park in left field on May 5, 2025, where he suffered a left forearm fracture after colliding with the left field foul wall, as his left arm dragged underneath him.

He ended up on the 60-day injured list and never played again in 2025 for the Reds, before eventually making a return to the field in Spring Training.

Callihan already played third base for the Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 28, as Nick Gonzales suffered an injury that required a change.

He also came in at second base against the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 30, following second baseman Brandon Lowe getting ejected in the fourth inning.

Callihan has spent most of his professional career at second base, but also has some experience at third base and a little bit at first base, while also featuring at left field at times.

With Griffin aiming to come back soon, Callihan must show that he can produce at the major league level and perform adequately in the field.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Braves

Player Position Batting Side Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Ryan O'Hearn Right Field Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Endy Rodríguez Catcher Switch Tyler Callihan Third Base Left Jared Triolo Shortstop Right

The Pirates are facing Braves right-handed starting pitcher Spencer Strider, so their lineup features five left-handed batters and two switch-hitters, with Callihan one of those left-handed hitters.

First baseman Spencer Horwitz returns to the top of the lineup, Lowe bats second and left fielder Bryan Reynolds bats third.

May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lowe will also serve as designated hitter for the second time this season, last doing so in the 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on April 7. He takes over from Marcell Ozuna , who has just three starts in the past nine games for the Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn returns to right field in place of Jhostynxon Garcia and bats fourth, Gonzales moves to second base in place of Lowe and bats fifth and center fielder Oneil Cruz bats sixth.

Endy Rodríguez takes over from Henry Davis at catcher and bats seventh, Callihan bats eighth and shortstop Jared Triolo bats ninth to round out the Pirates lineup.

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