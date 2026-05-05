Pirates Give Defensive Infielder First Start Since Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have headed out west for their road trip and have a new look to their infield.

Jared Triolo will start for the Pirates at third base, as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series opener at Chase Field on May 5, marking his first start since coming off of the injured list.

Triolo suffered a right patellar tendon injury in the home opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on April 3, when he rounded third base on an RBI-double from shortstop Konnor Griffin . He missed the following game and then went on the 10-day injured list on April 5.

He would go on rehab assignment with both Single-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona and then the Pirates brought him back officially off the 10-day injured list on May 2.

Triolo came in for just one at-bat on that day in the 17-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds, but now gets a chance to show that he belongs back in the starting lineup.

Why the Pirates Benefit From Triolo's Return

Triolo has been incredible on defense for the Pirates, showing his versatility by playing all four infield positions and also doing so really well.

He won a Gold Glove Award as a utility player in 2024 and was a finalist in 2025, but had a good argument he should've won it back-to-back years.

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) fields a ground ball by New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Triolo has had great success at third base, where he starts in this game, with +13 defensive runs saved (DRS) and +9 outs above average (OAA) at the position.

Pairing him with Griffin, an MiLB Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop in 2025, makes for a fantastic left side of the infield for the Pirates.

Will Triolo Stay in the Starting Lineup?

Whether or not he starts every game is up to how he produces from the plate, which he hasn't done consistently as a major leaguer.

Triolo did hit well once he came back up from Triple-A on Aug. 1, 2025, slashing .276/.353/.422 for an OPS of .775 in his final 52 games of the season.

The Pirates moved Nick Gonzales over to second base in this game, but Gonzales has been great from the plate and is decent defensively.

Apr 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) hits an RBI single during the tenth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Gonzales has slashed .328/.381/.371 for an OPS of .752 in 32 games and his batting average is fifth best in the National League.

If Triolo wants to get back to playing like he was last season, he'll need to prove he can hit much more efficiently than he has done in his career.

The Pirates will give Triolo opportunities regardless, as he is their utility option, but the better he hits, the more he'll play.

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