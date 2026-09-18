Pirates Insider Shares Disappointing Brandon Lowe Extension News

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten a great season out of second baseman Brandon Lowe, but they may not get another one.

Lowe is a free agent after this season and will become one of the most sought-after second basemen this offseason, making it a tough proposition for the Pirates to bring him back.

Jason Mackey of Pirates.com said that the Pirates haven't had contract extension talks with Lowe yet and should end up a free agent, who likely signs elsewhere for 2027 and beyond.

“Correct. Yeah, it’s about that. I think he’s going to be one-and-done," Mackey said. "I do. It’s unfortunate, but he’s earned the right to go to free agency, and he’s gonna be out there peddling, what, 34 home runs, maybe, I’m projecting, 32, whatever it is.

"He’s gonna, by the end of this thing, have a really nice resume. Still, in the prime of his career, I think somebody’s going to pay him, even if he’s probably more toward the end than the beginning of his prime, but he’s still going to get paid well."

Why the Pirates Will Have a Tough Time Signing Lowe

Lowe is coming off of a six-year, $24 million contract extension he signed in 2019 and is on an $11.5 million club option for 2026, giving him his first shot at free agency.

The 32-year-old will want a long contract extension that pays him among the best at his position through the end of his prime into the twilight years of his career .

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning walk-off solo home run to defeat the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe is the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball and has shown it again for the Pirates in 2026.

He leads all MLB second basemen with 31 home runs, 268 total bases, a .486 slugging percentage and an .818 OPS, while ranking second with 89 RBI, tied for fourth with 29 doubles and tied for sixth with 144 hits.

Lowe also made massive strides defensively, going from one of the worst second basemen to near the top, thanks to his work with Pirates infield coach Chris Truby .

He's posted 14 outs above average (OAA) and 14 defensive runs saved (DRS), second-best and third-best for a second baseman, respectively.

Lowe came off a 2025 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays with -14 OAA and -14 DRS, worst and second-worst for a second baseman, respectively.

A power-hitting second baseman who can also field is uncommon, and it will make him incredibly valuable on the free-agent market this offseason.

Can the Pirates Sign Lowe?

The Pirates will have to offer a lot of money to sign Lowe this offseason, something that the franchise hasn't done much or really ever under owner Bob Nutting.

Pittsburgh will most likely give Lowe the qualifying offer, $22.025 million for 2026, which is a one-year deal at a predetermined rate of the mean of the top 125 highest-paid players in baseball.

Aug 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) celebrates after scoring in the 2nd inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe will most likely decline, and if he signs elsewhere, the Pirates will earn a compensatory pick in the 2027 MLB Draft.

A contract extension around three years, $20 million, is the starting point for a player like Lowe, and he will command an even bigger contract on the free agent market, somewhere around the $25-$30 million range, depending on contract length.

Mackey doesn't see the Pirates making a competitive enough offer for Lowe and that they'll look elsewhere for home runs in 2027.

“Do I think they’re going to match what he could get on the free agent market? No. I just don’t think they’re structured in a way that’s going to be doable for them," Mackey said.

"I think they probably backpedal with Nick Gonzales and then go try to, you got to get the home runs somewhere. You’re probably going to try to get the home runs out of third base, I imagine.”

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