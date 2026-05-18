Pirates Injured Duo Missing More Time Than Originally Thought

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have to key members of their team that will not return for them as early as they would like.

Pirates catcher Joey Bart and right fielder/first baseman Ryan O'Hearn are both on the 10-day injured list for a left foot infection (May 6) and a right quad muscle strain (May 17), respectively, but will stay on their longer than that 10-day stay.

General manager Ben Cherington said on the Pirates Insider Show that both players will miss "weeks" rather than days, due to their respective injuries,

It's tough for a Pirates team that is losing catcher depth and one of their best bats in the lineup, but they'll have to look elsewhere for those reps.

How Pirates Will Deal with Ryan O'Hearn's Absence

Cherington said that O'Hearn could miss up to four weeks with his right quad strain, which he sustained on a pop-up in the second inning of the 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on May 16.

He also said that it's on the "moderate" side, but that he should be back soon trying to get back healthy and rehabbing from his injury.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) circles the baes on a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

O'Hearn has been an incredibly important part of the Pirates lineup since he signed a two-year, $29 million deal as a free agent this offseason.

He slashed .289/.368/.459 for an OPS of .827 in 44 games prior to this injury, with 46 hits, six doubles, seven home runs, 29 RBI and 19 walks to 34 strikeouts.

O'Hearn ranked second on the Pirates in batting average and OPS, tied for the second-most hits, third-best slugging percentage, third-most home runs, runs scored and RBI, fourth-best on-base percentage, fourth-most walks and tied for the fifth-most double, making him one of the better hitters on the taem.

The Pirates can't make up for his bat, but they can find ways to use different players in his role in the field.

Jared Triolo took over his spot in right field and can also play first base, while Jake Mangum returned from injury and Billy Cook is another option there too.

The Pirates also sent down Nick Yorke to Triple-A Indianapolis following their series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park this weekend and will have a new player, likely someone that can play that outfield spot, that will come up in place of him.

Joey Bart Could Be Out For Much Longer

Bart developed a cut or an open wound in his left foot and that's when the infection happened, according to Cherington.

The left foot infection is a tricky injury, where Bart will have to wait until he's 100% with that foot before he can play again. Cherington said Bart will return this season, but that it will take some time before he returns.

Apr 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart (14) dives and misses a foul ball by the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Endy Rodríguez is now in Bart's place on the Pirates, working alongside main catcher Henry Davis, who had previously spent all of 2026 in Triple-A.

Injuries have hampered Rodríguez , keeping him to just 18 games played with the Pirates the past two seasons, undergoing two season-ending surgeries on pain in his right elbow.

Rodríguez made a good impression in his first start vs. the Colorado Rockies in the series finale on May 14, where hit a double, a two-run, bases-loaded single and then caught five different Pirates pitchers in the 7-2 victory.

He also started in the series opener vs. the Phillies on May 15 and will get more opportunities moving forward.

Rodríguez has a chance to solidify a role on the Pirates for the long-term, but must stay healthy and produce from the plate, becoming the switch-hitting threat the Pirates thought he would be after his debut in 2023.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!