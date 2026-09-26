Pirates' Kirby Yates Announces Retirement

DETROIT — Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kirby Yates has had a long and successful career and he has decided on his future

Yates announced that he will retire after 12 seasons and at 39 years old, following the 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 26.

The Pirates gave Yates his first career start against the Tigers, and he came through with 1.2 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a strikeout.

Detroit threatened to score with back-to-back singles in the first inning, but Yates got a ground ball for a double play to escape unscathed.

It was his 518th appearance and his 517 previous appearances before this marked the longest before a start for a Pirate in the Modern Era (since 1901).

The Pirates traded for Yates at the Aug. 3 deadline from the Los Angeles Angels, parting with Double-A right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson.

Yates performed well for the Pirates, posting a 1.80 ERA over 15 outings, 13 strikeouts to five walks, a .255 BAA and a 1.17 WHIP.

He pitched for eight teams in his career and was a two-time All-Star, 2019 and 2024, while leading the National League in saves with 41 with the San Diego Padres in 2019.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!